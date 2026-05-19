Brock Lesnar Makes His Presence Felt in Shocking WWE Raw Return

Brock Lesnar's apparent retirement at WrestleMania 42 didn't last very long as The Beast returned Monday night on WWE Raw.

Last month, Oba Femi made short work of Brock Lesnar in the opening contest of Night Two of WrestleMania 42. Following the match, The Beast Incarnate sat in the ring, removed his gloves and boots, and seemingly retired from WWE.

WWE would later move Lesnar to the Alumni section of its official roster page. Despite many fans being convinced that Brock would at least return to have another match later this year at SummerSlam, it appeared that the former WWE Champion was retired for the time being. However, that didn't last very long.

Brock Lesnar returns and attacks Oba Femi on WWE Raw

Brock Lesnar | WWE

One month later, while Oba Femi made his way to the ring for his weekly open challenge, he was viciously attacked from behind by a returning Lesnar. The Beast would hit The Ruler with multiple F5's, leaving Femi lying as the crowd watched on in shock.

Lesnar's return comes just one week after Adam Pearce informed Oba Femi that no one in the locker room wanted to step up and answer his open challenge, leading to Femi going backstage, grabbing SmackDown's Los Garza, and taking them to the ring to win a pretty quick handicap match.

Afterward, Femi would speak to the WWE cameras begging someone to step up to him, and it appears that Lesnar heard Femi's call loud and clear.

A rematch between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi appears to be set for WWE Clash in Italy

🚨 BROCK LESNAR IS BACK!!!! 🚨



AND JUST HIT OBA FEMI WITH FOUR F-5s!!!! pic.twitter.com/lxmJTicOVO — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2026

Following Brock Lesnar's attack on Oba Femi, a furious Adam Pearce is shown backstage demanding to speak with Paul Heyman, noting that he filled out Lesnar's retirement paperwork already. When Pearce arrived in his office, Heyman was already waiting for him.

Heyman would initially declare that Lesnar was still retired, before handing Pearce a contract with Lesnar's name already on it for a match against Oba Femi at Clash in Italy. Heyman tells Pearce if he can get Femi to sign the contract, he'll have secured the biggest rematch in WWE history later this month.

WOW 😱



Brock Lesnar has already signed to come back for a match with Oba Femi at Clash in Italy! pic.twitter.com/1TPvQOFOSg — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2026

This segment didn't make much sense. If Lesnar is actually retired like Heyman claims, why is he signing contracts for another match with WWE? The verbiage of this segment probably could have used a bit of work.

Regardless, it appears that Lesnar is back in the fold for the time being, and if Femi signs the contract, he will have another opportunity to put down The Beast later this month at Clash in Italy.