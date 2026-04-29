Sheamus Gives Update on Injured Shoulder and Future in WWE

Sheamus is dying to get back in the ring and serve up banger after banger for the WWE Universe.

The Celtic Warrior has been on the sidelines since late December, when he underwent surgery to correct an issue with his shoulder.

During a recent interview with OTB Football, Sheamus gave an update on his recovery and admitted that this particular injury has been difficult to deal with. He tried his best to work through it last year, before he finally hit a wall around the holidays.

Sheamus and John Cena | Netflix

"I started noticing my shoulder around May [or] June. Then I had the Clash In Paris [match] with Rusev, it was bothering me, and I thought I tore it. And I got a couple of shots in there, and it felt good for a little while, but ultimately it was just a matter of time before it stopped moving on me,” Sheamus said.

The multi-time WWE Champion last competed on the November 17 edition of Monday Night Raw, where he teamed with Rey Mysterio and John Cena in a six-man tag team match. It was the final time that Cena wrestled on WWE's flagship show.

Sheamus soon after had to bow out of 'The Last Time is Now' Tournament, which determined Cena's final opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event last December, due to his shoulder problems. A few weeks later he went public with the news that he needed surgery.

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There's still no timeline for Sheamus' return to WWE, but he told OTB Football that he cannot wait to get back in the ring, so he can get back to doing what he does better than anyone else.

“I’ve always prided myself in a physical style. A lot of my opponents don’t like that, but tough luck. My thing has always been... go out there and put on a banger. Match of the night, every single time. I don’t care if I get zero build-up, a week of build-up, I don’t get the luxury of having these in-ring segments that go on forever, but I just go out there and my goal is to put on a banger, a physical match like no-one has seen the likes of and just get the crowd on their feet."

At 48-years-old, Sheamus says he still has a lot left to give to the professional wrestling industry and that he's even more passionate about the business now than he was when he first started over two decades ago.

"God help whoever’s across the ring from me [when he comes back], because full North Side Dublin is coming at them, nothing’s gonna stop me.”