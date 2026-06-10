Sheamus Shares Graphic Images From Gym Accident

It's been a really bad day for WWE's favorite fella, Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior hasn't been seen on WWE programming since suffering an injury on the November 17 episode of Monday Night Raw when he, Rey Mysterio, and John Cena defeated The Judgment Day in a six-man tag match.

Sheamus suffered a shoulder injury in the match and needed to be removed from Cena's "Last Time is Now" tournament. He would eventually undergo surgery at the end of 2025.

Last week, Sheamus posted some images from the WWE Performance Center after completing some in-ring work. These images led fans to believe his return to the company was imminent. Unfortunately, a new gruesome injury might end up delaying those plans.

Sheamus | Netflix

Sheamus shares gruesome photos following gym accident

Earlier this morning, Sheamus took to his Instagram page to share some shockingly graphic photos of an accident that took place during a recent gym workout.

"Gym fail 🏋🏼🤕⚠️," Sheamus said in a post.

The first image shows Sheamus in a Boston Celtics jersey holding a towel to his bloody head with a lot more blood running down his arm, and that's not even the worst one. The second image features a close-up of his skull, which is cracked open and almost looks as if you can see his brain. Again, the post's photos are graphic, but you can find them here. You have been warned!

WWE and AEW stars react to Sheamus' gym accident

Sheamus' post drew a lot of attention from his friends across both WWE and AEW on Instagram, who expressed concern, humor, or downright bewilderment about what actually took place. You can check out a collection of responses below:

Renee Paquette: "Holy sh-t!!!!"

Mercedes Moné: "Holy"

Bronson Reed: "Lay off the whiskey before the gym fella!"

Wade Barrett: "Now you know how your opponents feel"

Jinder Mahal: "A little malfunction at the junction *shocked face emoji*

Jordynne Grace: "explain"

Braun Strowman: "wtf dude!!!"

Shane Helms: "Holy Moley! I hope you'll be okay my friend *hands raised emoji* *praying hands emoji*"



Sheamus and Rusev | WWE

While this injury might be a setback to The Celtic Warrior's return to WWE, he won't be departing the company anytime soon, as he revealed last year that he had signed a new five-year deal with WWE.

On behalf of everyone here at The Takedown on SI, we wish Sheamus a quick and painless recovery from this recent gym injury.