Sheamus Says Goodbye to WWE

The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus, is truly gone from WWE.

Last week, news broke that Sheamus had departed the company after not agreeing to a contract renegotiation. On July 5, his profile on WWE.com was moved to the alumni section, a move that typically confirms a talent's departure.

On Friday, July 10, Sheamus took to social media and, for the first time, addressed leaving the WWE. Sheamus used his X account and leaned into one of his oldest and most popular catchphrases to connect with fans.

Sheamus | IMAGO / Newscom World

Sheamus confirms WWE departure

"Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Burger after Banger after Banger after Banger after," Sheamus wrote. "Slán mo WWE chairde."

That translates to "goodbye, my WWE friends." Sheamus signed his post 'S. Farrelly', which could be an indication of what name he'll try to go by if he joins another wrestling company.

Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Burger after Banger after Banger after Banger after 💔😔



slán mo WWE chairde 👋🏻



S. Farrelly — S. Farrelly (@SFarrellyPro) July 10, 2026

The opportunities are endless for Sheamus in a post-WWE world

Does Sheamus have a place in pro wrestling after WWE? Most certainly. The obvious move to watch is whether or not Sheamus will make the move to AEW.

Sheamus is nearing the end of his in-ring career, but there are a handful of matches in that promotion that make sense. Sheamus against MJF, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland would be the potential dream matches available. In AEW, Sheamus could also reignite his tag team, The Bar, with Claudio Castagnoli.

He has options outside of AEW as well. Sheamus in New Japan Pro Wrestling? Inject it into the veins. Can you imagine the brutality of a Sheamus match in New Japan? Or Sheamus in a G1 Climax tournament down the road?

Sheamus could also just grab his spots and moments on the independent wrestling circuit. Sheamus in a Bloodsport-style match would be can't-miss programming. Same thing with him in some of the bigger indies like House of Glory. Sheamus has a vibe and a style that can translate anywhere.

Sheamus is a multiple-time world champion in WWE, a former Royal Rumble winner, and a former Money in the Bank winner. He isn't quite a grand slam champion because he never held the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Most recently, Sheamus had been away from WWE due to injury. His last match with the company was a six-man tag team match in November, which also featured John Cena.