Sol Ruca Considering Adding New Finisher to Her Move Set

Sol Ruca started her wrestling career in early 2022, bringing what she learned from her gymnastics career and creating what has become one of the most unique move sets in WWE.

The peak of that move set has been her finisher, the Sol Snatcher, an impressive cutter that sees Sol perform a front flip off either the ropes or the turnbuckle while catching her opponent on the way down.

The move has become extremely popular, maybe so much so that it is now being seen as a detriment in Sol's eyes.

Sol Ruca | WWE

Fans only watch for the Sol Snatcher

While appearing on the HUGE POP! podcast, Sol talked about the idea that fans could be watching her match and waiting to see her perform the Sol Snatcher instead of connecting with her performance. She mentioned that it does seem that fans don't bite on false finishes she performs due to her not using the Sol Snatcher, and fans expect that to be the end of her matches.

Sol notes that she is working on her facial expressions and character work during the match, making those false finishes feel like they could actually end the match, instead of relying on the Sol Snatcher all the time.

To go along with that, Sol was asked about bringing in a second finisher and how it could be hard to top the Sol Snatcher.

SOL SNATCHED!!! 🌊



Sol Ruca has punched her ticket into the Women's MITB Ladder Match! pic.twitter.com/WBHAr00DzV — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2026

"If I were to have a secondary finish, it probably has to be something that's not high-flying. Maybe a submission or more of a power move. Because I do think that my finish- I don't know if I could top that, at least not right now." Sol Ruca, HUGE POP!

Sol claims that her current finish will remain her sole finish for a little bit, at least until she can find the right move to add to her repertoire.

Sol Ruca's popularity and success

Sol has capitalized on the hype of her finishing move and turned it into a pretty successful career so far. Since starting with WWE back in 2022, Sol has captured multiple titles in NXT, even becoming a double champion with the Women's North American Championship and Women's Speed Championship.

Sol Ruca | WWE

Breaking into the main roster, Sol quickly won the Women's Intercontinental Championship, beating Becky Lynch for the belt at Clash in Italy earlier this year. While the title isn't in her grasp any longer after being dethroned by Raquel Rodriguez, Sol has moved on to find herself being the first woman confirmed for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the titular event on October 10th.