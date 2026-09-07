Potentially Huge Spoiler on Bayley's Return to WWE

WWE is back on the road after giving talent the week off ahead of Sunday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia, and one of the company's biggest stars will reportedly be joining the rest of the locker room after taking an even lengthier spell away.

Bayley has not been seen on WWE programming since she lost to Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night's Main Event back in July. The Role Model's former friend and tag team partner rendered her unconscious after applying a bulldog choke, and then gave her a Nightwing onto the steel ring steps for good measure.

Valkyria has spent the weeks since bragging to anyone who will listen that she drove Bayley out of the company, which has only added to the speculation that the first ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion could be set to depart the company.

Multiple outlets reported that her contract with WWE was set to expire by the end of 2026, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select noted that Bayley was expected to receive heavy interest from rival All Elite Wrestling were she to hit the open market.

"Bayley is in a unique position to change the way that WWE contracts are negotiated. Guaranteed years, guaranteed money. She's going to get a big offer from AEW, have signings and outside appearances on the table, travel and hotel covered, and likely an easier schedule. Still, WWE can make a huge offer (if they haven't already) to keep her," Ross Sapp wrote during a Q&A session with subscribers on Monday.

It was reported just in the past week by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that the WWE creative team was discussing Bayley's return to television, a major indication that she had come to terms on a new deal. And while there's been no firm confirmation that she has put pen to paper on a long-term extension with WWE, Sean Ross Sapp has heard from those within WWE who believe she has re-signed.

A potentially major SPOILER on Bayley's WWE return

Bayley | Netflix

The September 7 edition of Monday Night Raw will take place inside the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The Women's World Championship will be on the line as Liv Morgan defends her title against Stephanie Vaquer, and qualifying matches for both the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches are set to get underway.

WWE fans in Birmingham may also be in store for a big surprise, assuming they are not reading this article, as Mike Johnson is now reporting that Bayley is expected to return to Raw this week.

No other information on her creative direction has been revealed, but its a safe bet that she'll have some unfinished business with Lyra Valkyria she'll want to address first thing.

Valkyria is coming off a week where she cost Sol Ruca her opportunity to win back the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Raquel Rodriguez. Lyra has not yet been announced for the show tonight in Birmingham. We'll keep you updated on this developing situation as more details come to light.