WWE Raw Preview (9/7/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

On the heels of a chaotic Sunday Night's Main Event, WWE will take over the city of Birmingham, Alabama as tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will emanate from the Legacy Arena.

The Women's World Championship will be on the line as Liv Morgan will defend her title for just the second time since she won it at WrestleMania 42, and she'll have to prove that her victory at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' was no fluke.

Morgan will go one-on-one with a now healthy Stephanie Vaquer. La Primera is champing at the bit to get her title back, but she'll need to keep her head on a swivel with Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez and the rest of The Judgment Day likely to be within striking distance. Becky Lynch has provided Vaquer some backup recently, but Stephanie has claimed she doesn't need The Man's help to win back her Women's World Championship.

Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer | Netflix

The “Auszilla” is back, and he looks to be more dangerous than ever. Bronson Reed has not been seen on WWE programming since he tore his biceps back in February, but he made a major impact with his return Sunday night in Atlanta, Georgia.

Oba Femi and Bron Breakker were in the midst of a battle for the future of WWE, when the not-as-big Bronson Reed entered the chat with a steel chair.

Reed came out of nowhere and wailed on The Ruler with the chair to give him the victory over Breakker via disqualification, but it was the now complete Vision who left the Allstate Arena feeling like the true winners. Especially after crushing Femi with an onslaught of spears and Tsunami splashes.

What does Reed's return mean for the future of WWE? It's expected that The Vision will be live on this week's edition of the Red Brand, but will Oba Femi also be in Alabama with revenge on his mind?

With Sunday Night's Main Event now in the books, it's full steam ahead to Money in the Bank next month in New Orleans, and qualifying matches for both the men's and women's ladder matches are set to get underway later this evening. As of press time, however, those match-ups have not yet been revealed.

AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, Penta and Sol Ruca are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw in Birmingham. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced prior to the show going live on Netflix.

Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch made their returns to Monday Night Raw the night after SummerSlam, and they both made it clear that they were coming after Liv Morgan's Women's World Championship. La Primera earned the opportunity at her WrestleMania 42 rematch after knocking off Roxanne Perez, but will she be able to overcome The Judgment Day numbers advantage without some assistance from The Man?

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Alabama

WWE Raw card:

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship

Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying matches get underway

Sunday Night's Main Event fallout