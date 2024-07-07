Solo Sikoa Pins Cody Rhodes in Six-Man Tag at Money in the Bank
Money in the Bank set up the main event for SummerSlam.
Just not the way I expected.
In the six-man tag that closed out the show, The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu defeated Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton. The match ended with Sikoa pinning Rhodes, and the commentary team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves made it a point to highlight how Sikoa wants the undisputed WWE championship.
But does anyone think Solo will beat Rhodes? And can that match headline SummerSlam?
Rhodes is the most popular babyface in all of professional wrestling. There is no comparing the two–putting Sikoa against Rhodes at one of the biggest events of the year is too much of an ask. Sikoa is an important piece of the WWE roster, and he is rebuilding the new Bloodline into an entirely different entity than it was under Roman Reigns, but he needs time for it to develop.
Ideally, SummerSlam closes with Rhodes defeating the title against Orton. There doesn’t necessarily need to be a heel turn for Orton; it may be even more effective if we don’t know Orton’s allegiances heading into the match. That is the type of bout that can close out SummerSlam, and The Bloodline can still wreak havoc and play a factor.
This marked Fatu’s WWE debut match, and his first match altogether since March. He looked extremely strong in his debut, with Owens, Orton, and Rhodes all emphasizing his power.
As there is with every important Bloodline match, the referee was knocked out. Rhodes had Sikoa beat, but Fatu interfered. That led to the finish, with Sikoa knocking out Rhodes with a Samoan Spike.
Sikoa promised to bring the title back to The Bloodline–which is uncharted territory for the new self-proclaimed Head of the Table.