Logan Paul Reveals Original Travis Scott WWE Match Plans

John Cena may be mum on Travis Scott's intended involvement with WWE that fell through earlier this year, but that doesn't mean Logan Paul has to be.

Cena spoke with Chris Van Vliet in a podcast released on Monday, refusing to go into details about what the original creative plans were for Scott in the company. The award-winning rapper was a significant part of Cena's shocking heel turn earlier this year, aligning with him at Elimination Chamber, then helping him defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 en route to becoming a 17-time world champion.

Scott would then disappear from WWE television, however, with reported plans for a potential six-man tag match falling through. While people in WWE have made thinly-veiled comments about what happened with the artist, Logan Paul provided additional details on his Impaulsive podcast.

“I was very excited, obviously, for him to enter the WWE, and we were supposed to team up with one other person. It was supposed to be three-on-three, and the day that it was supposed to be announced, he didn't show up," Paul said. This was the first time that anyone has noted publicly that Scott did not make a scheduled appearance.

"I think what happened is, my guess, he probably realized at some point that it's really physically demanding, really hard and a lot of work. It's probably too much commitment for someone who is a rock star of his caliber. Like, Bad Bunny loves it and put in the time and became a good wrestler," Paul, who was also once an outsider, said.

"Wrestling is a lot about navigating pain. It hurts, and I think at some point, Travis probably realized it's pretty hard. I would like to see him make a real run at it, but yeah, I think that's what happened.”

Travis Scott Match Plans Scrapped

John Cena teamed with Logan Paul at Money in the Bank. | WWE

Scott aligning with Cena was set to be a major storyline for WWE television throughout the summer, and it would make sense that Cena is the third man Paul was referring to.

It was reported that Scott had been training at the WWE Performance Center for a match later in the year, with the expectation being that he was going to be a part of a tag match featuring Cena and Rhodes. Paul's inclusion draws some lines toward what the original match may have been.

At Money in the Bank, Cena would team with Paul to face Rhodes and Jey Uso in a standard tag match, a bout Rhodes and Uso would win. It is likely the match was intended to be a six-man tag at one point prior to Scott pulling out of his role with the company.

WWE removed Scott from WWE 2K25 as a result of the split in their partnership.

