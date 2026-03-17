Stephanie McMahon is Trying to Recruit Social Media Megastar to WWE

WWE loves any mainstream coverage it gets in the news and entertainment industry. The company regularly features various celebrities in different roles to attract new eyes to its product.

Friday on SmackDown, Jelly Roll returned to television. Jelly Roll is a Grammy-winning country artist who has sold out massive stadiums around the country. He is also a pro wrestling fan and WWE has leveraged that fandom over the years.

At SummerSlam in 2025, Jelly Roll teamed up with Randy Orton to take on the team of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Jelly Roll and Orton were unsuccessful in the match. On SmackDown, Jelly Roll had a war of words with The Miz, which flamed rumors of him potentially competing in the ring again.

In addition to music stars, WWE has utilized other athletes and influencers to help market its product. Last year at the Royal Rumble, IShowSpeed infamously took a Super Spear from Bron Breakker in the middle of the ring. That clip ignited social media and got WWE the eyes they were looking for.

Who else could be brought in for that type of crossover partnership? Stephanie McMahon has an idea up her sleeve.

Livvy Dunne to WWE?

Livvy Dunne | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In the newest episode of the What's Your Story podcast, McMahon revealed that she was trying to recruit Livvy Dunne to WWE. Dunne is a social media megastar with over 5 million followers on Instagram and over 7 million on TikTok. She is a former gymnast at Louisiana State University and a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

“I keep trying to recruit Livvy indirectly," McMahon said. “Team WWE, Livvy, if you’re watching or listening. You got this."

Dunne has not appeared in WWE before, but the company created an opportunity to access top collegiate talent like Dunne through the WWE NIL program they established following the pandemic. Gable Steveson, The Cavinder Twins, and other top college stars have worked with WWE inside of that recruitment program.

As for Stephanie McMahon, she's set to have a big spring for WWE. McMahon is going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame over WrestleMania weekend this year. The Undertaker surprised McMahon with the news during Wrestlepalooza in September.

The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony takes place on the Friday before WrestleMania 42. Other inductees this year include AJ Styles and Demolition.

WrestleMania 42 airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on April 18 and April 19 from inside Allegiant Stadium. Announced matches for the show include CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and more.