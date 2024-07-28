Ted DiBiase: ‘I’m the Guy that Everybody Loved to Hate’
Ted DiBiase believes he was destined to become a professional wrestler.
Long before he carved his name into the annals of the industry as “The Million Dollar Man”, DiBiase watched his father–“Iron” Mike DiBiase–ply his trade in the ring. From that point forward, there was never a question about his career path.
“My whole life has been wrestling,” said DiBiase, 70. “My father was not only a professional wrestler, but also a national amateur champion in amateur wrestling in 1946. He lettered in Nebraska in wrestling and football. I grew up in it.”
DiBiase is the subject of this week’s Biography: WWE Legends episode on A&E. The episode focuses on his transformation from a polished pro wrestler into a world-class, unforgettable villain. DiBiase helped define pro wrestling as “The Million Dollar Man”, with wads of bills in his hand and a signature evil laugh.
“I’m the guy that everybody loved to hate,” said DiBiase. “I worked very hard to make that happen.”
DiBiase was also exceptional in the ring. The A&E special affords the chance to learn about his journey from Texas to Arizona–then back to Texas–in pursuit of his wrestling dreams.
“When we filmed with A&E, they took me back to this little town called Willcox, Arizona, where I graduated from high school,” said DiBiase. “I stood on the high school football field and told that part of my story.
After his father died of a heart attack in the ring in Lubbock, Texas in 1969, his mother moved the family to Willcox, which was where her parents lived. DiBiase had signed a letter of intent to play football at the University of Arizona, but his heart led him back to Texas and the Funk family–and into the squared circle.
“I hadn’t seen the Funks since my father died, but the Funks were like family,” said DiBiase. “Terry Funk got me a recruiting trip to West Texas State. Once I was back in that environment, that was it for me.
“People think I went to West Texas State to play football, and I did, but it was more than that. I knew football would bring me a step closer to follow in my father’s footsteps and become a professional wrestler.”
DiBiase makes occasional cameos on WWE programming. His Hall of Fame career will long endure, and he now shares his memories and insight on his aptly named podcast–Everybody’s Got A Pod.
“I grew up in the wrestling business, and I grew up loving the wrestling business,” said DiBiase. “It was a lot of hard work, too. I’m one of those guys where my dreams came true.”