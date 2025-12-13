Cody Rhodes And Timothée Chalamet Heap Praise On Paul Heyman

While on-screen Cody Rhodes may find himself in direct, violent conflict with Paul Heyman, off-screen, The American Nightmare has nothing but admiration and respect for The Oracle/Wiseman/Advocate.

Given that Heyman himself sat under the learning tree of Rhodes' father - the legendary American Dream, Dusty Rhodes - and evolved into one of the greatest managers and salesmen in pro-wrestling history, it should come as no surprise that Cody holds the former owner of ECW in such high esteem.

Paul Heyman is 'The Real' According to Timothée Chalamet

This past week, Rhodes welcomed Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet onto his 'What Do You Want To Talk About?' podcast. The star of the upcoming sports-comedy Marty Supreme is currently locked into another all-timer of a press tour, following on from his sublime efforts promoting Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown last year.

During the pair's conversation, Chalamet discussed his wrestling fandom, explaining how One Night Stand 2006 is his favorite ever show and how he once introduced himself to Dave Bautista by running up to him and re-enacting his iconic entrance, Saliva theme song and all.

When the subject of Heyman arose, neither Rhodes or Chalamet could hold back their admiration for everything that Heyman has achieved and everyone he continues to inspire within the industry.

Chalamet said of the former leader of The Dangerous Alliance, “I love Paul Heyman. I like that he’s on all the broadcasts. He brings such a, I want to say a level of authenticity, he just seems like the real.”

Timothée Chalamet says he knocked on Batista trailer door and was blasting his theme song 💀



(What do u wanna talk about?)



pic.twitter.com/qBfY6WuaHP — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 11, 2025

Rhodes, meanwhile, went even further, dubbing Heyman a 'supergenius' akin to how Martin Scorsese is viewed within the film industry.

“What (fans) will never see, he sits in the corner of Gorilla position. He has his own little spot. We call them super geniuses. Like Scorsese in the film world. He’s a super genius. These are the things people don’t know. When you talk about your segment for the night. ‘I feel like I should be smart for this. I should empty the pockets for this. I feel there is more.’ He doesn’t go with wrestling parallels. He’s not going to show you a clip of Jake Roberts or Rick Rude. He could, but what he does is ‘Check out this Gary Oldman clip. Check out Billy Bob Thornton.’ Those are where he likes to go,”

Timothée Chalamet Shares His Love For One Night Stand 2005 and 2006

Chalamet's love for the original two editions of One Night Stand (WWE would go on to run ONS events in 2007 and 2008, but moved them away from the ECW branding and Hammerstein Ballroom venue) furthered his enthusiasm for Heyman as a performer.

Timothée Chalamet says ECW One Night Stand 2006 is his favourite PPV of all time.



🎙️What Do You Wanna Talk About ft Timothée Chalamet pic.twitter.com/HaOOVICUc0 — sara 🍒 (@soitgoesrhodes) December 11, 2025

Chalamet also revealed in the interview that he once asked Triple H about running a WWE show at the Hammerstein Ballroom, only to be informed by WWE's Chief Content Officer that there was no money to be made from running the venue.

Rhodes confirmed that, while the Ballroom looks great on TV, it is a nightmare to work in because of the logistical restrictions. Hammerstein infamously requires all the ring and production equipment to be sent up to the Ballroom in an elevator. WWE staff who worked with the company in the early days of Monday Night Raw in 1993 and 1994 have discussed this in interviews before, with Raw emanating from the Ballroom when it first launched.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WE Reportedly Planning Retirement Tours For Three Legendary Stars

WWE Hall Of Famer Expected To Attend John Cena’s Final Match

John Cena Reveals Whether His Match Will Open Or Close Saturday Night’s Main Event

Creative Changes Reportedly Coming To WWE SmackDown In 2026