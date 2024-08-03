The Bloodline Grabs Gold on SmackDown
On the eve of SummerSlam, the go-home edition of SmackDown had plenty of action to get fans prepared for the biggest party of the summer. Gold was on the line, as #DIY put their tag titles on the line against The Bloodline.
Let’s dive into all the action from last night:
Bloodline Rules
The show kicked off with WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and his SummerSlam opponent Solo Sikoa standing face to face in the ring. The crowd let Sikoa know that he is no Tribal Chief to them. Sikoa went on to say Roman Reigns was weak when Rhodes defeated him at WrestleMania, and that he is not weak.
The so-called new Tribal Chief requests that the main event Saturday night be a Bloodline Rules match, as the rest of The Bloodline circles Rhodes at ringside. The champion accepts.
Friday night workhorses
Carmelo Hayes attempted to even the score with Andrade in another clash between the two stars of this year’s Money in The Bank match.
Once again, both competitors delivered a great match for the audience. Unfortunately for Hayes, he once again found himself on the losing end.
Winner by pinfall: Andrade
Turmoil aftermath
Apollo Crews and Santos Escobar had a quick match following the bout between Andrade and Hayes. Both were competitors in last week’s tag team turmoil match, which saw The Bloodline grab a shot at the tag titles.
Crews was accompanied to the ring by his partner Baron Corbin, while Legado de Fantasma escorted Escobar. The numbers game ended up being too much for Crews and Corbin, as an attack on Corbin at ringside was just the distraction Escobar needed for the victory.
Winner by pinfall: Santos Escobar
LA Knight outsmarts Logan Paul
The United States Champion Logan Paul may have been in his hometown, but he did not receive a hero’s welcome. Luckily for the live crowd, Paul’s challenger, LA Knight, came to the ring on Saturday night with a real hero’s welcome and stole Paul’s ride.
Knight’s mind games with the champion ended with the challenger taking a drive in Paul’s Prime truck.
Why Blair, Why?
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill had gold on their minds as they challenged The Unholy Union for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.
At one point, it seemed like the powerhouse duo of Belair and Cargill were moments away from regaining the gold, but that was until SmackDown newcomer Blair Davenport decided to intervene. Davenport slammed Cargill into the ringside steps, causing a disqualification victory for the challengers, Meaning The Unholy Union would survive another week as champions.
Winner by DQ: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill
A new briefcase for Tiffany Stratton
After having her briefcase destroyed last week by Bayley, Tiffany Stratton received the perfect gift from the queen of the WWE, Nia Jax: a brand-new pink briefcase.
However, only time will tell if Stratton has any intentions of being more than Jax’s princess sidekick, especially with Jax challenging Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.
The Bloodline wants gold–and takes it
#DIY’s Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were fed to the slaughter as their 29-day reign as WWE Tag Team Champions came to an abrupt end.
Tama Tong and Jacob Fatu did what they set out to do, and that was to bring gold to their Tribal Chief.
SmackDown went off the air with Sikoa holding the tag titles. Will we see Sikoa wearing another title after SummerSlam?
Buckle up, it’s time for SummerSlam.