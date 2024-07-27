The Bloodline Sends Warning–Hinting at Roman Reigns’ Return
The Bloodline has terrorized SmackDown for the last few weeks, and last night was no different. The show featured a tag team gauntlet match to decide the no. one contender for the WWE Tag Team Championships, and Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax attempted to get the upper hand on Bayley and Michin.
Let’s break down all the action:
The Bloodline want gold
With Tonga Loa suffering an eye injury last week, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis had the unfortunate news of telling Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline that they would not be allowed to compete in the tag team gauntlet match later in the evening. However, Sikoa had the answer: Jacob Fatu would take Loa’s place, as The Bloodline are more than just two members.
The Cleveland Kid gets the last laugh
LA Knight had his sights set on Santos Escobar in singles action. However, Logan Paul made his appearance known, and he attempted to cost Knight the match–but instead ate a clothesline that dropped him ringside.
Knight would score the victory over Escobar, but there would be no celebration as Paul and Escobar joined forces to leave Knight lifeless on the canvas.
After the beatdown, Byron Saxton caught up with Paul backstage to ask about the altercation. Paul said that what happened tonight will be worse when the two meet at SummerSlam. The Social Media Megastar also mentioned he has a big surprise for the biggest party of the summer.
Unholy champs
Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are done talking; the former women’s tag champs want another shot at the gold and called out the champs. While their music played, it looked as if The Unholy Union would be no-shows until a surprise attack stunned Cargill and Belair. However, the champ's plans were quickly foiled as Cargill and Belair sent the two reeling from ringside.
It’s a Bloodline world
The one team that carried the load of the tag team gauntlet match was The Street Profits. Dawkins and Ford were the third team to enter the gauntlet, eliminating Crews & Corbin, Pretty Deadly, and The O.C., but The Bloodline and their new mercenary Jacob Fatu proved to be too much to overcome the odds.
After another dominating performance from Fatu, The Bloodline will now get their chance at tag team gold next week against #DIY.
A-Town KO
Austin Theory and Grayson Waller stood in the ring and told the world they would have beaten Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens last week if it weren’t for boxing champ Terence Crawford.
Crawford was in attendance again this week, and A-Town Down Under asked him to come down to the ring and apologize. It was a move Theory would soon regret as Crawford threw a right hand that had Theory looking at the lights.
Cody is bringing it all to SummerSlam
Cody’s message to his SummerSlam opponent was simple: The WWE Champion isn’t going to allow The Bloodline to have another stranglehold on the championship he worked so hard to gain.
Rhodes said not so long ago that he didn’t believe Sikoa was ready for this moment; now, he isn’t sure. The WWE champion then invited Sikoa to meet him in the ring next week on SmackDown.
Carmelo gets his wish
Andrade had assumed that he and Carmelo Hayes had settled their differences last week after their singles match. However, Hayes caught up with Andrade backstage to let him know this isn’t over until he sees victory.
Andrade accepted Hayes’ challenge, and the two of us will meet next week.
Broken briefcase? No problem
The bad blood building between Bayley, Michin, Nia Jax, and Tiffany Stratton headlined the SmackDown main event. Bayley and Michin were ready to put both Bayley’s challenger at SummerSlam and the Women’s Money in The Bank winner in their place.
However, Stratton’s briefcase became more than just an opportunity; it became a weapon. A weapon that secured the victory for Jax and Stratton.
Sikoa accepts
The new tribal chief accepted Rhodes’ invitation to meet next week on SmackDown.
Sikoa mentioned that nothing would stop him from having his hand raised at SummerSlam–not even Roman Reigns, setting up what could be the biggest return of the year.