Major WWE Star Scheduled To Appear On TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling is set to make its debut on AMC on January 15th, and it appears that the company is trying everything it can to make this episode a memorable one.

Securing this deal with AMC has been a major focus for TNA, and it's a step in the right direction for the promotion to close the gap with its peers, WWE and AEW. Several TNA stars and personalities have said this could help the company become the number two promotion in the U.S.

AJ Styles to make TNA return?

Busted Open Radio reported on X today that AJ Styles will be making his return to TNA Impact for the AMC debut episode next week. This will be the first time that Styles will be seen in TNA since Slammiversary back on July 20th last year, where he congratulated Leon Slater on capturing the X Division Championship from Moose.

It is unknown what Style's role will be on the show, but with Leon Slater taking part, TNA could have the two of them interact once again. Slater has stated that it would be a dream match to face Styles for the X Division title, a belt both men have held in their careers.

Last year, AJ Styles announced his plans to officially retire from professional wrestling in 2026, stating that he had achieved all his goals and now wants to wrap up his career and spend some time at home with his family.

What TNA has in store for the AMC debut

.@AMC_TV is the new home of #TNAiMPACT starting Thursday, January 15 LIVE at 9pm ET! Watch every Thursday on AMC, @AMCPlus and TNA+ starting January 15! pic.twitter.com/En89tpMLHB — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 30, 2025

Outside of AJ Styles making his return to Impact for the first time in years, the show is stacked with title match after title match.

The TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships will be put on the line, as well as a massive multi-man tag match featuring Matt and Jeff Hardy alongside Elijah as they take on Order 4.

Leon Slater is also putting the X Division Championship on the line as he squares off against Myron Reed in what is most likely going to be a fast-paced and high-flying bout.

Leon Slater | WWE

And last off, Mike Santana will be getting a long-awaited rematch against Frankie Kazarian for the TNA World Championship after Santana lost the belt shortly after winning it in an emotional moment back at TNA Bound for Glory against Trick Williams.

