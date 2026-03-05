The Latest on a Potential WWE Main Roster Promotion for Ethan Page
Ethan Page's days in NXT could be numbered, and for good reason.
The former NXT Men's Champion and NXT Men's North American Champion has been one of the faces of The CW Network from the moment he set foot in WWE nearly two years ago, but his trademark grin could be plastered all over Netflix or the USA Network in the near future.
The folks over at BodySlam are reporting that the WWE creative team continues to discuss a move to Raw or SmackDown for Ethan Page, but he may have some unfinished business to deal with before that happens.
"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that Ethan Page has been talked about a lot regarding a potential main roster move. Another source noted that Page is expected to make the move to the main event title scene in NXT again before officially heading to the main roster."
Page has made a handful of appearances on the main roster during his WWE tenure, most recently to support his mixed tag team partner, Chelsea Green, and her pursuits of the Women's United States Championship.
The pair have been a popular act on NXT and AAA programming over the past year. They even held the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles prior to Chelsea breaking her ankle during her Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match a few weeks back.
Ego signed with WWE in the spring of 2024 after his contract with All Elite Wrestling expired. He made the move to AEW after a successful run with TNA Wrestling, but felt that he was never really afforded the opportunity to showcase the full extent of his talents while working for Tony Khan's company.
Page made an immediate impact upon his arrival in WWE. He defeated Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans and Shawn Spears in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Heatwave 2024 to capture the NXT Men's Championship less than two months after his surprise debut.
His run as the NXT Men's North American Champion just came to an end on the February 24 edition of NXT, when he lost the title to Myles Borne. The 273 days he spent as champion tie him with Oba Femi for the longest reign in the belt's history.
Borne retained the title this past Tuesday night in an impromptu rematch, leading many to wonder what is next for Ethan Page.
He is not currently on the card for this weekend's NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event, which will air on the Peacock streaming app starting at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) Saturday night, but he'll likely have his sights set on the main event if the plan is to have him move back up the card.
Reigning NXT Champion Joe Hendry will be putting his title on the line against the former champion, Ricky Saints.
NXT Vengeance Day card (announced):
- Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship
- Izzi Dame (c) vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women's North American Championship
- NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan
- Street Fight: Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker
- Tony D’Angelo vs. Dion Lennox
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com