WWE Makes Major WrestleMania Week Adjustment With Stand & Deliver Announcement
WWE is making a major change to the schedule for WrestleMania week this year.
Traditionally, NXT Stand & Deliver takes place during the same weekend and in the same host city as the 'Showcase of the Immortals', but the marquee NXT Premium Live Event will now be standing on its own.
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels made the announcement Wednesday morning that NXT Stand & Deliver will emanate live from The Factory at The District in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, April 4.
In a press release, the company says the show will feature high-stakes championship matches and feature the brightest young talent in the company, including NXT Champion Joe Hendry, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, the brand new NXT North American Champion Myles Borne, NXT Women’s North American Champion Izzi Dame and many others.
This will mark the first time since the inaugural NXT Stand & Deliver back in 2021 that it will not be held in the same city as WrestleMania. The show that year was broadcast from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, while WrestleMania 37 took place in nearby Tampa inside the Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium.
NXT Stand & Deliver has often been the showcase event for the main roster WWE Superstars of the future. Last year's show was main evented by Oba Femi, Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans fighting for the NXT Championship in a triple threat match. All three men have since been called up to Raw and/or SmackDown, and are jockeying for a spot on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' on April 18 & 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Which NXT stars will shine bright this year?
The NXT Women's Championship Match last year saw Stephanie Vaquer successfully defend her title against current Women's United States Champion Giulia, Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker in a fatal 4-way.
Fast forward a year later, and La Primera is set to walk into WrestleMania 42 as the Women's World Champion. She'll defend her title against 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan.
Tickets for Stand & Deliver 2026 will go on sale starting Wednesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) via Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster's website starting Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET).
Additionally, Friday Night SmackDown will take place from Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Friday, April 3, with tickets once again available through Ticketmaster.
