The Miz on His WWE ‘Legends’ Episode: ‘I Can’t Believe It’s My Story’
Mike “The Miz” Mizanin is the subject of tonight’s Biography: WWE Legends episode on A&E.
But he’s not ready to be called a legend just yet.
“When they offered me a documentary, I said I couldn’t because I was still active,” said Mizanin, whose episode premieres tonight at 8pm ET. “Their counter was, ‘You’ve been there 20 years. You’ve been there longer than most of the people we’re covering.’ So I agreed.”
During that back-and-forth, Mizanin never thought to ask the name or the A&E show. He came to that realization while standing next to R-Truth in the ring.
“I didn’t know the name of this documentary,” said Mizanin. “I thought they were calling it The Miz or something like that. Then we saw a preview for it.
“We were coming out of commercial, me and Truth were next to each other in the ring, and it goes: ‘Biography: WWE Legends: The Miz”. And I turned to Truth and said, ‘Wait, I’m a legend?’ Truth looks at me and goes, ‘Yeah, dog. Don’t you know?’”
Mizanin has exceeded every expectation in WWE. While he did not become a perennial WrestleMania headliner after main-eventing the show in 2011, he has played an important role for WWE on every part of the card.
The Legends episode details his rise into WWE fame, which began in an inauspicious manner when a lot of the old guard in the locker room was not eager to welcome him.
“Growing up in Parma, Ohio, then onto The Real World, getting into WWE and not being accepted, all the way to winning titles–it’s a really cool story,” said Mizanin. “And I can’t believe it’s my story.
“It’s a story of hard work, determination, losses, and wins. This is a story of the kid from the Midwest who becomes one of the biggest WWE superstars. And it’s my favorite story because it’s my story. I hope people enjoy it.”