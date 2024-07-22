The Miz on John Cena: ‘He’s The Greatest of All-Time’
When The Miz heard John Cena make the announcement that he will retire at the end of 2025, there was excitement about what is to come–and sadness over what is coming to end.
“When I heard him say he was retiring at the end of next year, I had mixed emotions,” said Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. “I’m proud that I’ve been able to share the ring with him and learn from him. I’m still using what I’ve learned from him in and out of the ring. I’m also sad. This is it.”
Cena and Miz are longtime rivals, battling each other in the WrestleMania 27 main event in 2011–which helped advance the Cena/Rock story for the next two years–and in a better-than-you-ever-could-have-imagined mix tag match at WrestleMania 33.
The night after WrestleMania 40, Cena returned to Raw and teamed with The Miz and R-Truth–his former opponents who he battled alongside The Rock at Survivor Series in 2011–to defeat The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Dom Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.
“Being in the ring with him is unlike anything else,” said Mizanin. “He’s the greatest of all-time.
“He’s a bona fide movie star now, but he loves this so much he’s still going to do live events. I still can’t believe this is it for him. I’m sad, but I’m also happy–this must be what he wants.”
During the Cena retirement tour, one stop that needs to happen at some point in 2025 is a final encounter with The Miz.
“I would love one more moment with him,” said Mizanin. “We were rivals for so long, and just this past WrestleMania, the day after, I’m tagging with John Cena doing the ‘You can’t see me’ and giving AA’s to people. I never thought I’d ever do that. It’s interesting to be a good guy now. I’m not used to it, I’m not comfortable with people cheering me, but I’m embracing it.”