Matt Cardona Returns And Officially Joins WWE SmackDown Roster

Zack Ryder is officially in the past, and Matt Cardona has arrived in WWE.

The former Men's Intercontinental and United States Champion made a surprise appearance Friday night on SmackDown in his home state of New York, and faced off against Kit Wilson.

The 'new and improved' Wilson was cutting a promo on the Buffalo crowd, promising to redefine masculinity, when the music of Zack Ryder hit. It would quickly fade away, as would his titantron graphics, and the name and music of the now former Indy God would replace them.

MATT CARDONA IS HERE 🤩



Zack Ryder is so last year 😜 pic.twitter.com/AsEYWMUbE2 — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026

Cardona last appeared on Friday Night SmackDown on November 14, when he competed against LA Knight in The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament. That night he wrestled as Zack Ryder, and the following day the company released new merchandise, which led many to wonder if he had re-signed with the company.

At the time, the two sides had reportedly signed a merchandising agreement and nothing more. Michael Cole made it very clear on commentary Friday night that Cardona's contract status has now changed.

Cole informed the audience that Matt Cardona was officially back in WWE as an active competitor and that SmackDown GM Nick Aldis had signed him to an exclusive contract. Cardona went on to beat Kit Wilson in his return match after hitting him with the Rough Ryder.

Matt Cardona is a much needed addition to SmackDown

Matt Cardona | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

The self-proclaimed God of independent wrestling always said that he would prefer to wrestle under the name Matt Cardona if he were to return to WWE, and after one last appearance as Zack Ryder in 2025, he has received his wish.

Following a 15-year run with the company, Cardona was released from WWE during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic due to budget cuts. Over the last six years, he's completely reinvented himself while traveling the world on the independent circuit.

He has now been added to a SmackDown roster that is in need of reinforcements. Friday night marked the Blue Brand's return to a three-hour format, and the roster is in the process of being beefed up to help supplement the extra television time.

In addition to Cardona, GM Nick Aldis also signed former NXT and TNA World Champion Trick Williams to a contract on Friday. Trick will make his in-ring debut next week in Berlin, Germany, when he goes one-on-one with Rey Fenix. Aldis was also seen recruiting Jordynne Grace, but she has not officially been added to the roster, as of this writing.

