Matt Cardona Returns And Officially Joins WWE SmackDown Roster
Zack Ryder is officially in the past, and Matt Cardona has arrived in WWE.
The former Men's Intercontinental and United States Champion made a surprise appearance Friday night on SmackDown in his home state of New York, and faced off against Kit Wilson.
The 'new and improved' Wilson was cutting a promo on the Buffalo crowd, promising to redefine masculinity, when the music of Zack Ryder hit. It would quickly fade away, as would his titantron graphics, and the name and music of the now former Indy God would replace them.
Cardona last appeared on Friday Night SmackDown on November 14, when he competed against LA Knight in The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament. That night he wrestled as Zack Ryder, and the following day the company released new merchandise, which led many to wonder if he had re-signed with the company.
At the time, the two sides had reportedly signed a merchandising agreement and nothing more. Michael Cole made it very clear on commentary Friday night that Cardona's contract status has now changed.
Cole informed the audience that Matt Cardona was officially back in WWE as an active competitor and that SmackDown GM Nick Aldis had signed him to an exclusive contract. Cardona went on to beat Kit Wilson in his return match after hitting him with the Rough Ryder.
Matt Cardona is a much needed addition to SmackDown
The self-proclaimed God of independent wrestling always said that he would prefer to wrestle under the name Matt Cardona if he were to return to WWE, and after one last appearance as Zack Ryder in 2025, he has received his wish.
Following a 15-year run with the company, Cardona was released from WWE during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic due to budget cuts. Over the last six years, he's completely reinvented himself while traveling the world on the independent circuit.
MORE: Major Update Emerges On The Rock's Reported WWE WrestleMania 42 And 43 Plans
He has now been added to a SmackDown roster that is in need of reinforcements. Friday night marked the Blue Brand's return to a three-hour format, and the roster is in the process of being beefed up to help supplement the extra television time.
In addition to Cardona, GM Nick Aldis also signed former NXT and TNA World Champion Trick Williams to a contract on Friday. Trick will make his in-ring debut next week in Berlin, Germany, when he goes one-on-one with Rey Fenix. Aldis was also seen recruiting Jordynne Grace, but she has not officially been added to the roster, as of this writing.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com