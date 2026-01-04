WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Drops Major Chris Jericho Tease, Announces Liv Morgan's Return Match

The long wait will come to an end on Monday night, as fans will finally get to watch Liv Morgan in action.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday morning to release his official rundown for the huge Raw on Netflix one-year anniversary show tomorrow at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and for the first time since her injury last summer, Morgan will wrestle live on television.

The former Women's World Champion will go one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria, the very woman she's been facing on the road during the most recent WWE Holiday Tour.

#WWERAW GM @ScrapDaddyAP previews the FIRST Raw of 2026 🔥



A special @Stranger_Things themed episode of Raw to kick off the new year!



📺: 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/MWCLKGl4AT — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2026

This will be the first big step back for Morgan, who is reportedly going to be put in a prime position along the road to WrestleMania 42.

There will also be three huge championship matches on Monday night, headlined by CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. Maxxine Dupri will put her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against the greatest female wrestler of all-time, Becky Lynch, and the Women's Tag Team Titles will be up for grabs when Asuka and Kairi Sane face off against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

Interestingly enough, when Adam Pearce ran down those title fights, he dropped a massive Easter egg by asking which competitors would 'Break the Walls Down" and claim the gold.

Chris Jericho on AEW Collision | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The line was a clear tip of the cap to nine-time world champion Chris Jericho, whose contract with All Elite Wrestling reportedly expired on December 31.

It's been heavily rumored for months that WWE was interested in bringing the 55-year-old back for a retirement run this year, and word broke last week that Jericho was expected to sign back with the company and potentially even re-debut this Monday night on Raw.

While Pearce's words are clearly no coincidence, they are far from a guarantee that Jericho will be in Brooklyn tomorrow night. We'll all find out soon enough.

WWE Raw Match Card 1/5/26 (announced):

CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker | WWE

CM Punk (c) vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship

Maxxine Dupri (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the Women's Tag Team Championship

Liv Morgan vs. Lyra Valkyria

