WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Drops Major Chris Jericho Tease, Announces Liv Morgan's Return Match
The long wait will come to an end on Monday night, as fans will finally get to watch Liv Morgan in action.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday morning to release his official rundown for the huge Raw on Netflix one-year anniversary show tomorrow at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and for the first time since her injury last summer, Morgan will wrestle live on television.
The former Women's World Champion will go one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria, the very woman she's been facing on the road during the most recent WWE Holiday Tour.
This will be the first big step back for Morgan, who is reportedly going to be put in a prime position along the road to WrestleMania 42.
There will also be three huge championship matches on Monday night, headlined by CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. Maxxine Dupri will put her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against the greatest female wrestler of all-time, Becky Lynch, and the Women's Tag Team Titles will be up for grabs when Asuka and Kairi Sane face off against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.
Interestingly enough, when Adam Pearce ran down those title fights, he dropped a massive Easter egg by asking which competitors would 'Break the Walls Down" and claim the gold.
The line was a clear tip of the cap to nine-time world champion Chris Jericho, whose contract with All Elite Wrestling reportedly expired on December 31.
It's been heavily rumored for months that WWE was interested in bringing the 55-year-old back for a retirement run this year, and word broke last week that Jericho was expected to sign back with the company and potentially even re-debut this Monday night on Raw.
While Pearce's words are clearly no coincidence, they are far from a guarantee that Jericho will be in Brooklyn tomorrow night. We'll all find out soon enough.
WWE Raw Match Card 1/5/26 (announced):
CM Punk (c) vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship
Maxxine Dupri (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the Women's Tag Team Championship
Liv Morgan vs. Lyra Valkyria
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com