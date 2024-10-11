Rhea Ripley WWE Contract Status Update [Report]
Mami is going to be around WWE for quite some time.
A new report from from PWI Elite indicates that Rhea Ripley and WWE have agreed to terms on a new and long-term contract. The new agreement reportedly will keep Ripley with WWE for another five years. With the new deal, Ripley will make significantly more money thanks to raise in compensation.
Rhea Ripley has been the centerpiece of the women's division on the WWE Raw brand for over a year. She's a multiple-time world champion in the company and has had major championship matches at the last two WrestleMania events.
MORE: WWE Files Three New Trademarks, Including "Mami"
At WrestleMania 39, Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the Smackdown Women's Championship that was later turned into the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. At WrestleMania 40, she defeated Becky Lynch to retain that championship.
Shortly after WrestleMania 40, Ripley had to vacate her championship due to a shoulder injury that kept her out of action. Ripley had been a fixture of The Judgment Day faction along with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and "partner" Dominik Mysterio. At this year's Summerslam, Ripley made her return to the ring and Dominik cost her the opportunity to regain her title. Since then, Ripley has been feuding with Dominik and Liv Morgan. Ripley lost to Morgan at Bad Blood thanks to a returning Raquel Rodriguez.
Ripley has spent time on every brand that WWE has had in it's portfolio. She began her run with the company as a member of the NXT UK roster before moving to the standard NXT group. From there, she was called up to the main WWE roster and spent time on both Raw and Smackdown.
According to PWI, WWE is working to lock up Liv Morgan and Nia Jax with new contracts at this time as well.
MORE: Rhea Ripley on Getting Cheered: ‘It’s Even Louder Than I Thought It Would Be’