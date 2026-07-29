The Undertaker Reveals Vince McMahon's Biggest WrestleMania Miss

The Undertaker believes Vince McMahon missed out on a home run of a WrestleMania match.

In the history of WrestleMania, no one will ever sport a better record at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' than The Undertaker. With a record of 25-2, the Phenom put together the most impressive resume in WWE history.

His record went undefeated 21 straight times until Brock Lesnar shocked the world by ending the streak at WrestleMania 30. The Undertaker would rebound the following year, defeating Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31. However, this wasn't the match that The Undertaker or the WWE Universe was hoping to see at Levi Stadium that evening.

The Undertaker vs Sting never happened because of Vince McMahon

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker was asked if he wanted to have a match against Sting at WrestleMania when he signed with WWE in 2014. The Deadman was honest and said not only did he want the match, but he thought it was a home run idea. He placed the blame at the feet of Vince McMahon for the matchup not taking place.

"Obviously, people had already been clamoring for that match for a long time, and it seems like a no-brainer," The Undertaker said. "Like, why on earth would you not do that? But for whatever reason, Vince did not see it, didn't like it, didn't want it. And I was like, 'Man, this is a home run. This is a easy main event for a pay-per-view.' I don't really have an answer.

"I never really had an in-depth conversation with Vince about why he didn't want to do it. My goodness, a Sting vs. Undertaker? Again, he obviously knows more about business than I do, but that one just seems like a home run. I don't know what happened there. I don't have any regrets. It wasn't my decision, but my goodness, I would've loved to have been able to have that match.

"I guess it just wasn't meant to be. But what could have been? It will now be discussed for the rest of time, a what if it could have happened. It is what it is, man. I think Sting, that's probably got to be the biggest miss of a WrestleMania. Those two characters, that would have done some incredible business."

AEW made fans forget about Sting's failed WWE run

Despite debuting for WWE at Survivor Series in 2014, Sting didn't have his first match with the company until the following year at WrestleMania 31 in a losing effort to Triple H. A decision that angered many fans at the time.

The Icon would disappear from WWE programming for several months before returning for a handful of matches in September. Unfortunately, Sting would suffer a neck injury in a WWE Championship match against Seth Rollins, seemingly ending his professional wrestling career.

Sting retires | AEW

To the shock of everyone, Sting would return to the ring for AEW in 2021 in a cinematic match at Revolution. Fans would view this match as the perfect sendoff for Sting, but that wasn't enough for The Icon. Sting went on to compete in 25 additional matches in AEW, ending his career as one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions with his partner Darby Allin in a match against the Young Bucks at Revolution three years later.