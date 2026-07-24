WWE Superstars With the Most SummerSlam Appearances (And Their Records)

WWE SummerSlam has been around for nearly forty years. The first time the event was held in 1988 featured Hall of Famers such as Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan, but which names have been most synonymous with the summer event?

To celebrate the upcoming SummerSlam in Minneapolis, here's a look at which wrestlers have competed at the "Biggest Party of the Summer" the most and their records at the event.

Bret Hart: 11 Matches

Bret Hart | IMAGO / Newscom World

Bret "The Hitman" Hart has competed in 11 matches at SummerSlam, even though he has only appeared at the event 10 times. That is due to working two matches at the 1993 event, where he scored a victory over Doink the Clown, only to lose to Jerry Lawler immediately after his first match.

Hart would primarily compete in tag matches alongside his Hart Foundation partner Jim Neidhart at the 88-90 PPVs. His first singles match at the show came against Mr. Perfect in 1991, when Hart would capture the Intercontinental Championship, his first singles title in WWE.

Win/Loss Record First SummerSlam Match Last SummerSlam Match 7 Wins - 4 Losses Vs. Demolition, Loss (1988) Vs. The Nexus, Win (2010)

Chris Jericho: 11 Matches

Chris Jericho | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Before making the jump to All Elite Wrestling, where he has wrestled for the last seven years, Chris Jericho tied the Hitman in SummerSlam appearances, even getting to wrestle alongside him at the 2010 event. Most of his appearances were non-title affairs against names such as Ric Flair, Dolph Ziggler, and Bray Wyatt, with only four of his matches having gold on the line.

Jericho wasn't able to capture any World Championships at the event. His only title victory was when he and The Big Show defended the Unified WWE Tag Team titles against Cryme Tyme back in 2009. He and Kevin Owens would team together for Jericho's last appearance at the event back in 2016.

Win/Loss Record First SummerSlam Match Last SummerSlam Match 5 Wins - 6 Losses Vs. Chris Benoit, Loss (2001) Vs. Enzo & Cass, Win (2016)

CM Punk: 11 Matches

CM Punk | Netflix

Continuing our seven-way tie, CM Punk is one of the few names that could break out of this 11-match record. Having captured the WWE Championship from Sami Zayn, it would be pretty shocking not to see Punk defend the title at SummerSlam this year, but since that hasn't happened yet, he remains at this ranking.

Punk's first appearance at the show was against John Morrison back in 2007, as the two fought over the ECW Heavyweight title. An interesting fact is that Punk has been cashed in on twice at SummerSlam, with Del Rio beating him in 2011 for the WWE Championship and Seth Rollins doing the same for the World Heavyweight title in 2025.

Look for Punk to make his 12th appearance this year.

Win/Loss Record First SummerSlam Match Last SummerSlam Match 5 Wins - 6 Losses Vs. John Morrison, Loss (2007) Vs. Seth Rollins, Loss (2025)

Edge: 11 Matches

Adam Copeland is ready for a battle with Jon Moxley | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The Rated R Superstar has a rather impressive record at SummerSlam, only suffering two losses. Those came at the 1999 event, where he and Christian lost a tag team turmoil match to The Acolytes, and a singles loss to The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match back in 2008.

Only four of these 11 matches had championship gold on the line, with the Intercontinental Championship being on the line twice at the 2001 and 2004 events. Edge's final SummerSlam match before leaving WWE and switching to All Elite Wrestling came at the 2021 event, where he scored a win over Seth Rollins.

Win/Loss Record First SummerSlam Match Last SummerSlam Match 9 Wins - 2 Losses Vs. Jacqueline & Marc Mero, Win (1998) Vs. Seth Rollins, Win (2021)

Kane: 11 Matches

Kane | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Kane has the fun fact of competing at SummerSlam as two different characters, with his debut being as Isaac Yankem DDS in 1995. The Big Red Machine would make his first appearance in 1999, teaming with X-Pac in an attempt to defend the World Tag Team Championship against The Undertaker and The Big Show.

Kane's only singles title match came when he defended the World Heavyweight title against Rey Mysterio in 2010. His last appearance was his opponent's debut at SummerSlam, where Kane lost to Bray Wyatt, as the younger star made his arrival on the main roster in 2013.

Win/Loss Record First SummerSlam Match Last SummerSlam Match 6 Wins - 4 Losses - 1 No Contest Vs. Bret Hart, Loss (1995) Vs. Bray Wyatt, Loss (2013)

Rey Mysterio: 11 Matches

Rey Mysterio | WWE

The only other active competitor besides CM Punk to have featured 11 times is Rey Mysterio. On Monday Night Raw, Mysterio has been rather involved in the Intercontinental Championship scene, but isn't confirmed to be on the SummerSlam card as of yet.

Mysterio's 2002 opening match against Kurt Angle was also his first WWE PPV, and while he would take the loss that night, their performance is considered legendary.

His other notable appearance at SummerSlam is the 2005 ladder match against Eddie Guerrero for custody of Dominik Mysterio. The father and son duo would get the chance to team up twice at the event, both in 2021 and 2022, marking Rey's most recent matches.

Win/Loss Record First SummerSlam Match Last SummerSlam Match 5 Wins - 6 Losses Vs. Kurt Angle, Loss (2002) Vs. The Judgment Day, Win (2022)

Shawn Michaels: 11 Matches

Shawn Michaels | The CW Network

Shawn Michaels might have the mantle of "Mr. WrestleMania," but the Heartbreak Kid had his fair share of appearances at SummerSlam. Starting as a tag wrestler alongside Marty Jannetty as The Rockers, the duo would suffer a couple of losses before Michaels broke out as a singles wrestler.

1993 and 1995 would see him walk in and defend the Intercontinental Championship before 1996 saw him defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the first and only time at SummerSlam.

His return after retiring for the first time didn't see as much championship success. The only title match at the event he'd have would be the 2003 show, where he took part in the World Heavyweight title Elimination Chamber.

Win/Loss Record First SummerSlam Match Last SummerSlam Match 6 Wins - 4 Losses - 1 No Contest Vs. Rick Martel & The Fabulous Rougeaus, Loss (1989) Vs. Legacy, Win (2009)

Brock Lesnar: 12 Matches

Brock Lesnar | WWE

Finally, out of the seven-person tie, we have Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate will achieve another match on his record as he is scheduled to face Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell match this year, in what many believe to be Lesnar's actual retirement match.

More than half of Lesnar's SummerSlam bouts have had either the WWE or Universal Championship on the line, and three of those title matches have seen him stand across the ring from The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Withstanding the result of his match against Oba Femi, Lesnar's latest victory was in 2017 when he overcame the odds of Samoa Joe, Reigns, and Braun Strowman.

Win/Loss Record First SummerSlam Match Last SummerSlam Match 6 Wins - 6 Losses Vs. The Rock, Win (2002) Vs. Cody Rhodes, Loss (2023)

Triple H: 13 Matches

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque | Netflix

Sitting at 13 matches is the COO and head of creative, Triple H. The Game's record at SummerSlam is quite interesting, as he has had a couple of matches that one might not expect for a talent at his status within the company. His later performances would see him face names like Eugene in 2004 and The Great Khali in 2008, the latter being his final title match at the event.

Four of his matches would have a World Championship on the line, including a massive Elimination Chamber title defense in 2003. His final performance at SummerSlam would be against the man who will soon tie him for appearances, as he took a loss to Brock Lesnar in 2012.

Win/Loss Record First SummerSlam Match Last SummerSlam Match 8 Wins - 5 Losses Vs. Bob Holly, Win (1995) Vs. Brock Lesnar, Loss (2012)

John Cena: 16 Matches

John Cena | WWE

John Cena wasn't always the person taking a loss in his matches, but his performances at SummerSlam tell a different story. Holding the record for the most losses at the event at 11, Cena was very giving to names like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, and more.

Cena's final two victories at the show would actually be seven years apart, as he was the final man against The Nexus in 2010 and would later get his last win by beating Baron Corbin in 2017. 2025 saw Cena drop the Undisputed WWE Championship back to Rhodes before officially retiring to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event in December that year.

Win/Loss Record First SummerSlam Match Last SummerSlam Match 5 Wins - 11 Losses Vs. Booker T, Win (2004) Vs. Cody Rhodes, Loss (2025)

The Undertaker: 16 Matches

The Undertaker | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tying in second place alongside John Cena is The Undertaker. Having a 30-year career in WWE, it isn't a shocker to see The Phenom rank so highly on this list. Taker's first match at SummerSlam came back in 1992 with a very quick disqualification victory over Kamala.

The Deadman would proceed to have a mixed bag of matches against the likes of Giant Gonzalez, a fake Undertaker, and Kama before having his first truly good match at the event when he faced Mankind in 1996. His standout performance came in 2008 in a Hell in a Cell match against Edge in what many consider to be one of The Undertaker's best matches.

While The Undertaker would retire in 2020, his final SummerSlam bout was five years earlier when he picked up a win, avenging his loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.

Win/Loss Record First SummerSlam Match Last SummerSlam Match 10 Wins - 5 Losses - 1 No Contest Vs. Kamala, Win (1992) Vs. Brock Lesnar, Win (2015)

Randy Orton: 17 Matches

Randy Orton | WWE

Edging out the rest of his competition, Randy Orton takes the number one spot and could further his record as he is still actively competing. In his over 20-year career, Orton has only missed a few SummerSlam events. Orton's longest absence came from 2022 to 2024, with the latter event seeing him help Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa, but not competing himself.

Orton has been off television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 42, but it wouldn't be surprising to see The Viper come back sooner rather than later and further his incredible SummerSlam record.

Win/Loss Record First SummerSlam Match Last SummerSlam Match 8 Wins - 8 Losses - 1 No Contest Elimination Chamber, Loss, (2003) Vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul, Loss (2025)