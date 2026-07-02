The Vision's WWE Future in Doubt After Bron Breakker's Night of Champions Loss

Things haven't gone Bron Breakker's way lately, and it has people questioning the future of his faction, The Vision.

In the last couple of weeks, not only did Bron Breakker and Austin Theory lose the World Tag Team Titles to the Street Profits on Raw, but Breakker lost a very important steel cage match to Seth Rollins at Night of Champions.

The odd finish of the matchup had fans questioning what was next for Bron Breakker and whether a potential face turn and break away from The Vision was in the cards for the former NXT Champion. We now have an interesting update on Breakker and The Vision faction as a whole.

There is a split opinion in WWE regarding the future of The Vision

The future of The Vision was discussed in-depth on today's episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select and it was noted that there is currently a "split opinion" regarding the faction's future in WWE.

One WWE source believed that The Vision could continue, but would have to be reimagined with other members of the roster to freshen things up. Another believes the faction has run its course, and it's time for everyone to move on.

With Bronson Reed and Logan Paul still sidelined with injuries, Bron Breakker seemingly at a career crossroads, and Austin Theory being utterly humiliated by Paul Heyman on Raw, it certainly seems time for WWE to cut its losses and let The Vision disband.

What is Bron Breakker's future with Paul Heyman?

Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman | Netflix

Based on the odd finish of the steel cage match at Night of Champions, where Breakker begged off Rollins before attempting to hulk up, only to eat a top rope curb stomp from Seth Rollins, many fans questioned if this was done as a potential turning point for Breakker's character on WWE TV.

While some believed Breakker's actions and then absence two days later on Raw potentially signified that Breakker would be undergoing a character shift that would lead to a babyface turn, that doesn't appear to be in the cards.

WrestleVotes made it very clear that regardless of how things turn out with The Vision, Paul Heyman is expected to remain with Breakker on WWE programming moving forward. It was noted that the company believes Heyman is an important part of Breakker's presentation.

In the meantime, Heyman has once again found himself busy at the side of Brock Lesnar as the Beast Incarnate will have a rubber match with Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell next month at SummerSlam.