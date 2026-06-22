WWE Raw Results (6/22/26): A Shocking Heel Turn, Title Change & More
This afternoon's episode of WWE Raw took place at The O2 Arena in London, England.
Last week's episode featured Oba Femi and IYO SKY advancing to the finals of their respective King and Queen of the Ring Tournament. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns presented Jacob Fatu with his own Ula Fala, much to the chagrin of The Usos.
You can check out the quick match results for this afternoon's episode of Raw by scrolling to the bottom of the article.
WWE Raw results:
This week's episode of Raw kicked off with Oba Femi coming out to speak to the WWE Universe. Femi declares his destiny is calling when he wins the King of the Ring this weekend. Femi questions which championship he should go after, and the crowd is firmly in favor of him challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Femi is interrupted by Jey Uso, who said his entire career has been about people counting him out, and he's going to shock the world this weekend and beat Femi to win the King of the Ring. Uso said he will take the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Femi tells Jey that when he takes his shot this weekend, he had better not miss, or he will destroy him.
LA Knight confronts Adam Pearce backstage about the Bloodline before they are both interrupted by Jimmy Uso. Words are exchanged and a match is made between the two men later in the show.
In the opening contest of the show, Paige and Brie Bella defeated Bayley and Lyra Valkyria to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles when Paige hit Valkyria with RamPaige to score the pinfall victory for her team. After the match, Bayley helped Lyra up to hug her, only for Valkyria to turn on Bayley and viciously attack her.
Lyra Valkyria refuses to explain her heel turn on Bayley
Jackie Redmond catches up with Lyra Valkyria backstage, demanding answers for what just happened between her and Bayley. Unfortunately, Valkyria offered no answers and just stormed off instead.
Chad Gable makes his way out to the ring to speak with the WWE Universe. Gable reflects on his last month and admits that losing his mask in Mexico isn't the only thing he's lost, admitting he lost some good friends due to his actions and asks Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri to come out.
The three of them make their way to the ring and Gable thanks them for coming out. Gable speaks to all three members individually before apologizing to all three of them. Otis looks like he's going to accept Gable's apology, but Maxxine steps in front of Otis.
Maxxine proceeded to tear Gable down, telling him they didn't need him then, and they don't need him now. Dupri leaves with Tozawa as Otis hesitates before joining them, as Gable stands in the ring, brokenhearted.
Ethan Page continues his quest to become Intercontinental Champion
Backstage, Rey Mysterio and Penta hype up Dragon Lee ahead of his match with Ethan Page.
During the match, Dragon Lee had things in control until Ethan Page used his head to hit Lee with a low blow and an Egoplex to score the pinfall victory.
Jackie Redmond speaks to The Vision backstage without Paul Heyman. They put over their Tag Title match tonight against the Street Profits and Bron Breakker's steel cage match with Seth Rollins this weekend at Night of Champions.
WWE keeps Jackie Redmond busy and sends her to the ring to interview IYO SKY, who said she will beat Liv Morgan this weekend to become Queen of the Ring. This brings out Liv Morgan, who said SKY won't beat her on Saturday because she's better and more talented. Morgan said she will become Queen and take out SKY's best friend, Rhea Ripley, at SummerSlam. SKY questioned if the crown would fit on Morgan's big head. Morgan gets physical with SKY, but IYO comes out on top.
The Bloodline drama continues
The Usos are seen talking backstage before Jacob Fatu comes in. Jimmy and Jey give him grief for going to SmackDown and talking to Solo Sikoa.
Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh confront Danhausen for stealing money from them last week. JD threatens Danhausen, so Danhausen curses him. JD claimed he couldn't be cursed and tried to steal one of Danhausen's items, but got electrocuted instead.
Back in the ring, LA Knight went one-on-one with Jimmy Uso. The finish of the match saw Solo Sikoa get involved and helped Knight pick up the victory over Jimmy.
Backstage we see that The Judgment Day are clearly having issues, but Liv Morgan seemed to care more about her problems than any of her other stablemates, leaving Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez looking very frustrated.
Is Seth Rollins ready for Bron Breakker at Night of Champions?
A sit-down interview between Seth Rollins and Corey Graves airs that was filmed earlier today. Rollins puts over the Street Profits for helping him get into a position to put The Vision behind him after this weekend's cage match against Bron Breakker at Night of Champions.
Chad Gable speaks with Adam Pearce backstage about a potential match against Penta. They are interrupted by Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and the electrocuted JD McDonagh. After words are exchanged from both sides, a match between Gable and McDonagh is made for next week.
The main event of the show saw outside interference from Logan Paul, Joe Hendry, and Seth Rollins, allowing Montez Ford to pin Austin Theory with a Frog Splash for the Street Profits to become the new World Tag Team Champions.
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins celebrated with the gold as WWE Raw went off the air.
WWE Raw quick results:
- Paige and Brie Bella defeated Lyra Valkyria and Bayley to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles
- Ethan Page defeated Dragon Lee
- LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso
- The Street Profits defeated Austin Theory and Bron Breakker to become the new World Tag Team Champions
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Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime