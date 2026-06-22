WWE Raw Results (6/22/26): A Shocking Heel Turn, Title Change & More

This afternoon's episode of WWE Raw took place at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Last week's episode featured Oba Femi and IYO SKY advancing to the finals of their respective King and Queen of the Ring Tournament. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns presented Jacob Fatu with his own Ula Fala, much to the chagrin of The Usos.

You can check out the quick match results for this afternoon's episode of Raw by scrolling to the bottom of the article.

.@itsBayleyWWE and @Real_Valkyria challenge Brie Bella and Paige for the Women's Tag Team Titles TODAY on #WWERaw! 🤩



📺: SPECIAL START TIME OF 2pm ET/11am PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/nusChpa1YA — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

WWE Raw results:

This week's episode of Raw kicked off with Oba Femi coming out to speak to the WWE Universe. Femi declares his destiny is calling when he wins the King of the Ring this weekend. Femi questions which championship he should go after, and the crowd is firmly in favor of him challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Femi is interrupted by Jey Uso, who said his entire career has been about people counting him out, and he's going to shock the world this weekend and beat Femi to win the King of the Ring. Uso said he will take the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Femi tells Jey that when he takes his shot this weekend, he had better not miss, or he will destroy him.

Oba Femi and Jey Uso are both HUNGRY to be KING! 👑 pic.twitter.com/xvPimRVtAS — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

LA Knight confronts Adam Pearce backstage about the Bloodline before they are both interrupted by Jimmy Uso. Words are exchanged and a match is made between the two men later in the show.

In the opening contest of the show, Paige and Brie Bella defeated Bayley and Lyra Valkyria to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles when Paige hit Valkyria with RamPaige to score the pinfall victory for her team. After the match, Bayley helped Lyra up to hug her, only for Valkyria to turn on Bayley and viciously attack her.

Lyra Valkyria refuses to explain her heel turn on Bayley

Jackie Redmond catches up with Lyra Valkyria backstage, demanding answers for what just happened between her and Bayley. Unfortunately, Valkyria offered no answers and just stormed off instead.

Lyra Valkyria DOES NOT want to talk! ❌ pic.twitter.com/RYP4laKTpF — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

Chad Gable makes his way out to the ring to speak with the WWE Universe. Gable reflects on his last month and admits that losing his mask in Mexico isn't the only thing he's lost, admitting he lost some good friends due to his actions and asks Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri to come out.

The three of them make their way to the ring and Gable thanks them for coming out. Gable speaks to all three members individually before apologizing to all three of them. Otis looks like he's going to accept Gable's apology, but Maxxine steps in front of Otis.

Maxxine proceeded to tear Gable down, telling him they didn't need him then, and they don't need him now. Dupri leaves with Tozawa as Otis hesitates before joining them, as Gable stands in the ring, brokenhearted.

.@WWEGable apologizes to Alpha Academy BUT @maxxinedupri has no desire to FORGIVE him! 😳 pic.twitter.com/7AoZZ1LB9p — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

Ethan Page continues his quest to become Intercontinental Champion

Backstage, Rey Mysterio and Penta hype up Dragon Lee ahead of his match with Ethan Page.

During the match, Dragon Lee had things in control until Ethan Page used his head to hit Lee with a low blow and an Egoplex to score the pinfall victory.

Ethan Page takes advantage and picks up the WIN! 🫢@OfficialEGO pic.twitter.com/fNwhKKWnni — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

Jackie Redmond speaks to The Vision backstage without Paul Heyman. They put over their Tag Title match tonight against the Street Profits and Bron Breakker's steel cage match with Seth Rollins this weekend at Night of Champions.

WWE keeps Jackie Redmond busy and sends her to the ring to interview IYO SKY, who said she will beat Liv Morgan this weekend to become Queen of the Ring. This brings out Liv Morgan, who said SKY won't beat her on Saturday because she's better and more talented. Morgan said she will become Queen and take out SKY's best friend, Rhea Ripley, at SummerSlam. SKY questioned if the crown would fit on Morgan's big head. Morgan gets physical with SKY, but IYO comes out on top.

Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan don't even want to WAIT for Night of Champions!?! 👑



Who will be Queen of the Ring! pic.twitter.com/D5a7dNUEQ7 — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

The Bloodline drama continues

The Usos are seen talking backstage before Jacob Fatu comes in. Jimmy and Jey give him grief for going to SmackDown and talking to Solo Sikoa.

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh confront Danhausen for stealing money from them last week. JD threatens Danhausen, so Danhausen curses him. JD claimed he couldn't be cursed and tried to steal one of Danhausen's items, but got electrocuted instead.

Back in the ring, LA Knight went one-on-one with Jimmy Uso. The finish of the match saw Solo Sikoa get involved and helped Knight pick up the victory over Jimmy.

Backstage we see that The Judgment Day are clearly having issues, but Liv Morgan seemed to care more about her problems than any of her other stablemates, leaving Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez looking very frustrated.

Everything is FINE in The Judgment Day, RIGHT? pic.twitter.com/8mgVK1IsxI — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

Is Seth Rollins ready for Bron Breakker at Night of Champions?

A sit-down interview between Seth Rollins and Corey Graves airs that was filmed earlier today. Rollins puts over the Street Profits for helping him get into a position to put The Vision behind him after this weekend's cage match against Bron Breakker at Night of Champions.

.@WWERollins knows the risks, but he is READY for Bron Breakker inside a STEEL CAGE! 😤



Who will walk out of Riyadh this Saturday? pic.twitter.com/IqrjzkJ0vy — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

Chad Gable speaks with Adam Pearce backstage about a potential match against Penta. They are interrupted by Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and the electrocuted JD McDonagh. After words are exchanged from both sides, a match between Gable and McDonagh is made for next week.

The main event of the show saw outside interference from Logan Paul, Joe Hendry, and Seth Rollins, allowing Montez Ford to pin Austin Theory with a Frog Splash for the Street Profits to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

THE STREET PROFITS ARE THE NEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eiUKq48Kae — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins celebrated with the gold as WWE Raw went off the air.

WWE Raw quick results:

Paige and Brie Bella defeated Lyra Valkyria and Bayley to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Ethan Page defeated Dragon Lee

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso

The Street Profits defeated Austin Theory and Bron Breakker to become the new World Tag Team Champions