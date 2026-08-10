Newly Turned Heel Loving Current Role in WWE

When Maxxine Dupri defeated Becky Lynch last November to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship for the first time, it appeared as if fans were watching the crowning moment of the new WWE underdog babyface.

Fast forward nearly a year, and the WWE is entirely different for Dupri.

After winning the championship, Dupri lost the title back to Lynch just 49 days after claiming it. Dupri was brought into the company as a manager, but soon pivoted to being an in-ring worker. She spent time in the Alpha Academy faction and underwent a slight character tweak when she began training in The Dungeon with Natalya.

In recent months, Dupri had been interacting with The Vision's Austin Theory. At first, the interactions were harmless, but they grew and eventually Dupri turned on her Alpha Academy faction. She officially joined Theory and The Vision faction on the July 6 edition of WWE Raw. This marked a full-on heel turn for Dupri, which began a run for her as an entirely fresh character with the company.

Maxxine Dupri is thriving as a heel in WWE

Maxxine Dupri | Netflix

In a new interview with Witty Whittier, Dupri talked about turning heel, whether or not she likes it, and what led her to do it.

“I love it," Dupri said. "You all pissed me off for three years. I have so much to get off my chest. I can finally be honest. It’s amazing.”

During her time as a developing babyface, Dupri faced plenty of criticism. Her ring work wasn't crisp and her talking ability needed to get better.

Dupri seems to have found her groove with The Vision. Theory and Dupri have become a couple on television inside the group and they are the current holders of the WWE World Tag Team Championships. Theory and Bron Breakker have held down the competition for the faction in recent months, while Logan Paul has been out of action because of a serious injury to his triceps.

Since the heel turn, The Vision with Dupri has been in an intensely personal feud with Akira Tozawa and Otis from Alpha Academy. The Vision has been victorious in most of their matches to this point, but those victories have been secured due to outside interference from Paul.

The Vision was created by Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman last year. It eventually included Breakker, Paul, Theory, and Bronson Reed. The group kicked Rollins out and stood behind Breakker. Eventually, he was hurt, Paul was hurt, and Reed was hurt, which left Theory mostly alone to hold down the group.