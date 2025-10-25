Tiffany Stratton Attacked On WWE SmackDown, Title Fight Booked For Saturday Night's Main Event
A new kind of storm has arrived on SmackDown.
Jade Cargill returned to television Friday night for the first time in a month, and she came back with a brand new attitude.
It was four weeks ago when Cargill suffered a deep gash over her left eye in a triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship. Tiffany Stratton retained her title that night after she capitalized on Cargill's offense and beat Nia Jax with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.
Stratton would go on to face Women's World Championship Stephanie Vaquer for the 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Championship in Perth, Australia and it was there that she suffered her first loss of the year.
Tiffany was able to get back on track Friday night when she defeated Kiana James on SmackDown, but she was immediately attacked by Giulia after the match was over. It was at that moment Cargill made her big return. She ran down to the ring, seemingly to help her months-long rival.
Jade fought off the Women's United States Champion and sent both Giulia and James running toward the locker room.
That act of kindness allowed Tiffany to lower her guard and that's when Cargill struck with a massive clothesline on the WWE Women's Champion.
Jade would take the assault to outside and slam Stratton repeatedly into the same steel ring steps that left her with a brand new scar right through her left eyebrow. Cargill would then hold up the WWE Women's Title belt for all to see. A clear showcase of her motivation for the attack.
Backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley would catch up Cargill after a commercial break. She said that patience is not rewarded in WWE, but power most certainly is and she's learned from her past mistakes.
It was later announced by Corey Graves on commentary that Tiffany Stratton will face Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.
The next Peacock exclusive special is taking place on Saturday, November 1 from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Stratton versus Cargill is the third World Championship match that's been made official for the show.
Current WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Card:
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship
CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacated World Heavyweight Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
