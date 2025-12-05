WWE SmackDown Preview (12/5/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Wrestling fans across the globe have been wondering all year long who would get the honor of being John Cena's final opponent, and we'll finally know by the end of the night.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is in Austin, Texas tonight and the finals of The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament will be headlining the show.
Former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will face off against LA Knight, and the winner will punch their ticket to Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington D.C. on December 13 to wrestle The 'Greatest of All-Time' in the final match of his Hall of Fame career.
There are questions abound in the wake of Survivor Series weekend. Now that WarGames is over, what's the status of Drew McIntyre? The Scottish Warrior was suspended by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis before Paul Heyman used a loophole in the WarGames contract language to procure McIntyre's services for his team.
What's next for WWE Champion Cody Rhodes? The American Nightmare is coming off a very disappointing loss in the match his father created, and he is scheduled to be at the Moody Center later this evening. What will he want to talk about? Perhaps the mysterious masked ally that cost his team the match, or maybe his tense stare down with Roman Reigns after it was over.
Will Jade Cargill's reign of terror continue? The WWE Women's Champion ruined Chelsea Green's Women's United States Championship celebration a week ago when she laid out both Green and Alba Fyre moments before their very expensive fireworks display. Will anyone step up to challenge The Storm?
Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, Tiffany Stratton and Randy Orton are all being advertised for the show as well, but will they all be there? Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of SmackDown from Austin, Texas. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament Finals: Gunther vs. LA Knight
It all comes down to this. Gunther and LA Knight have cut their way through a field of 16 men to reach the finals of The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament and the winner tonight will move on to face John Cena in his retirement match on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event.
The Ring General has already ended the career of one Hall of Famer this year. Will he get the opportunity to do it again, or will The Megastar reset the former World Heavyweight Champion back to factory settings and earn the match of a lifetime?
How to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Moody Center, Austin, Texas
WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):
