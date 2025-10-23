Jacy Jayne Talks Giant Responsibility Of Being NXT Women's Champion (Exclusive)
NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne, has spent nearly the last five years as a star in NXT. Jayne debuted with the company in 2020 and then was a face of the NXT 2.0 launch in 2021 as a member of the Toxic Attraction faction with Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin.
Jayne was in the background learning throughout her early run, but now as champion she's got an added responsibility to herself, but also the brand that she is helping lead.
During an interview with The Takedown on SI ahead of Halloween Havoc on Saturday night, Jayne opened up on the difference of her role now compared to when she started. Jayne says it's a role full of pressure, but that she loves it.
"When I first started, I was obviously with Toxic Attraction and I was only one person in that group," Jayne said. "So, if I'm maybe having an off night, your team members can pick up the slack. If something bad happens, you can tag out. There's more room for error when you're with a group like that. Being the champion and being in the role that I am now, I feel like there is no room for error. I have to be on 24/7."
Jacy Jayne has the biggest year of her career in 2025
Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer in shocking fashion to win the NXT Women's Championship back in May. She also became the TNA Knockouts Champion this summer when she knocked off Masha Slamovich at TNA Slammiversary.
As champion, Jayne says she feels an added responsibility to deliver.
"I feel a responsibility to put on the best performance possible. I want to have the match of the night every single night. I want to make anyone who steps in the ring with me look like a million bucks ... I make you look good, you make me look good. And I feel like it takes a certain kind of mentality to recognize that and be able to work like that. So I definitely feel a huge responsibility. I'm representing the entire brand and the brand that's known for having the best women's division in the entire world, so I need to be on my "A" game at all times. It's pressure, but I love it. I thrive on pressure."- Jacy Jayne
Jayne is scheduled to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Tatum Paxley at Halloween Havoc on Saturday night. Paxley won a battle royal to earn her shot at the title.
Halloween Havoc will air live on Peacock domestically and on Netflix internationally from the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Other announced matches for the show include Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship, Zaria vs. Blake Monroe for the NXT Women's North American Championship, and The Broken Hardys defending their NXT Tag Team Championships.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
WWE Reveals Final Location And Date For 2026 Money In The Bank Premium Live Event
Recently Re-Signed WWE Superstar Reportedly Set For October 27 Return On Raw
Major Changes Made To WWE Halloween Havoc Card Tuesday Night On NXT
John Cena Posts Thank You To Future Stars After WWE Performance Center Visit