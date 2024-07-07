Tiffany Stratton Wins Money in the Bank
Tiffany Stratton climbed the ladder at Money in the Bank, winning the most significant match of her career to date by grabbing the Money in the Bank briefcase.
Every single Ms. Money in the Bank has successfully cashed in for a title victory, which foreshadows Stratton’s future. She will set her sights on Bayley, who is WWE Women’s Champion. Bayley won the title at WrestleMania 40, and though she has had compelling matches as champ–including defeating Stratton and Naomi in a triple threat at Backlash–a more intense feud with Stratton, who is instantly more dangerous with the briefcase, should be fascinating.
Stratton defeated a talented array in the match, which included Naomi, Chelsea Green, Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyrie, and Iyo Sky, who was seeking a back-to-back victory after winning last year. There was plenty of physicality in the match with ladders, especially an outrageous high spot with Sky and Stark that nearly broke Stark in half. That was followed by Stratton knocking Green off the ladder and onto two tables outside the ring, which was the final sequence before taking the briefcase for the win.