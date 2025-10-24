Titus O'Neil Shares Thoughts On WWE Return And WrestleMania In Saudi Arabia
It's been almost a decade since we saw Titus O'Neil and Darren Young interlocked by the arms, swaying back and forth in the middle of the ring to the tune of their own theme song. The Prime Time Players were a staple of WWE's tag team division from 2012 to 2014.
O'Neil turned heel on Young to end the union, and since then, O'Neil hasn't been featured prominently as an in-ring star. He began Titus Worldwide in a managerial role and infamously tripped on his way down to compete in the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.
The last time we saw the very first WWE 24/7 champion on WWE TV was at WrestleMania 37 in Los Angeles when he was the guest commentator for the Intercontinental Championship triple threat match between Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus.
O'Neil spoke with TMZ Thursday morning for an episode of their Inside The Ring series.
Titus O'Neil is open to being back on WWE TV
Titus O'Neil has been a versatile asset for WWE since signing a developmental deal with them in 2009. He was a rookie during season two of NXT's reality show era with Zack Ryder as his pro, and he developed into a reliable worker in the ring and a great representative of WWE outside of the ring.
When asked about whether or not he has any interest in being back on WWE TV in any capacity, O'Neil replied:
"There is no question that any time I get a chance to do something in the ring or on television with WWE, it’s a blessing and I’ll utilize it as that. It’s something that gave me the Titus O’Neil character, and if there is a need for the Titus O’Neil character to be in the ring or on commentary or on screen in any form, I’m always going to be open to it."- Titus O'Neil
O'Neil exclaimed that while he'll always have an interest in being on WWE television, it also has to be the right situation for the right reasons.
"It’s definitely a possibility. It’s all based on scenario, situation, whether the company wants me to do it. It definitely has to be the right scenario for it to happen. I’ll be honest with you, I’m happy being in front of cameras and not having to take bumps. I’m still in great shape and I work out five times a week. I do Pilates now. I’m always going to be in shape, but being in ring shape is a completely different animal."- Titus O'Neil
Titus O'Neil feels safe in Saudi Arabia
The inaugural WWE 24/7 champion was also asked about WWE's recent news about heading to Saudi Arabia for WrestleMania 37. This will be WWE's first time bringing WrestleMania outside of the United States.
“I can say this because I’ve been to Saudi Arabia several times now. I feel safer in Saudi Arabia than I do in most places, or a lot of places, in the United States of America...You don’t hear about mass shootings in Saudi Arabia, China, Japan. If people had a chance to go to Saudi Arabia, their views would change dramatically. I’m not saying they get it all right, but we don’t get it all right, either."- Titus O'Neil on feeling safe there
O'Neil also cited an experience he had in Saudi Arabia, looking out his hotel room window to see children playing on the beach at 1:00 in the morning. His concerns for the children were squashed when his driver explained to him that doing anything to the children is an automatic death sentence in their country. He compared the safety children have in Saudi Arabia to the safety children don't have in the United States.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
WWE Reportedly Shook Up Plans For Upcoming Rhodes vs McIntyre Match
Nic Nemeth Reveals Reason Vince McMahon Paid $500,000 Fine For John Cena Match
Chris Jericho Likely To Receive Big Money Offers From WWE And AEW
Jacy Jayne Talks Giant Responsibility Of Being NXT Women's Champion (Exclusive)