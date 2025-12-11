Another WWE Premium Live Event In 2026 Reportedly Confirmed

WWE is going to continue it's trend of taking multiple Premium Live Events abroad in 2026.

During an interview with SportBusiness back in September, WWE President Nick Khan said that the company would be bringing a PLE to Italy some time next year to coincide with the country agreeing to join the Netflix streaming deal.

More details emerged on that particular Premium Live Event in Italy Thursday afternoon on the latest episode of Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select.

"As of now, the planned date for the PLE is May 31, which is scheduled to be the first PLE after WrestleMania. Typically, WWE runs the Backlash show after WrestleMania, but the name was up for debate with Backlash used as the internal placeholder."

A venue for the show has not been confirmed as of this writing.

WWE held PLE's in Toronto, Canada, Paris, France, Perth, Australia, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2025, and the company will be heading back to Riyadh next month when the Royal Rumble takes place outside of North America for the first time ever.

“Almost half of our Premium Live Events take place outside of the United States now," Nick Khan told SportBusiness this past fall. "We believe WWE is a global property, we believe the results on these shows, both in terms of attendance and viewership (locally and globally) have been significant. We have seen year-over-year increases for viewership on each one.”

The company's next big event is this weekend when Saturday Night's Main Event takes over the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.. While not technically not a PLE, the show will be must see with John Cena wrestling his final match ever against former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Saturday Night's Main Event will go live at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Peacock in the United States, and Netflix Internationally. WWE will then have seven weeks of programming before WrestleMania 2026 season officially gets underway.

Current 2026 WWE Premium Live Event Schedule

Royal Rumble: Saturday, January 31 at KAFD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Elimination Chamber: Saturday, February 28 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois

WrestleMania 42: Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, Nevada

Backlash (not yet announced by WWE): Sunday, May 31 at an unknown venue in Italy

SummerSlam: Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Money in the Bank: Sunday, September 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

