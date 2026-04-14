Triple H Admits There's Real Backstage Tension Between Roman Reigns and CM Punk

Triple H believes the real-life animosity between CM Punk and Roman Reigns is what will make their WrestleMania 42 match special.

Over the past two months, Roman Reigns and CM Punk have taken plenty of shots at each other on the road to WrestleMania. With their main event match just days away, the time for talking is over as only one man can leave Las Vegas with the World Heavyweight Championship.

What helps this main event stand out against the rest of the card is the real-life history of heat between these two WWE Superstars. Something, according to Triple H, has never completely gone away.

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

Triple H labels CM Punk and Roman Reigns tension "palpable"

Triple H recently sat down with Joe Tessitore ahead of WrestleMania 42 to break down this weekend's event. While discussing the night two main event between CM Punk and Roman Reigns and the real-life heat between these two performers, Hunter spoke candidly about the backstage tension between the champion and challenger.

"This is one where when you break down the sport and entertainment aspect of what we do, very rarely does it criss-cross into both," Triple H admitted. "This one criss-crosses into both. There is obviously a tension when they're in the ring with each other; there is a palpable, you can cut it with a knife, feeling of intensity.

"That intensity does not stop backstage, right? So when they have to be in the vicinity of each other in backstage environments, it is on epic levels of tension where at any point in time you feel like this will go incredibly unprofessionally at any moment.

"You are just sitting there, you can smell the gas in the air, and there are sparks everywhere, and you're trying to get through it and get it in the ring at WrestleMania before it blows up, before the fire ignites, and it goes really, really badly. When you talk about Unreal, this one is real. And real in a way that I don't think many people can fathom the amount of you'll beep this, but the amount of f--- yous between the two of them is f---ing palpable."

Triple H admitshe feared the trash talk would go too far

CM Punk and Roman Reigns have stood across from each other several times over the last two months. While the first promo between them following the Royal Rumble was probably their best back-and-forth, there were plenty of memorable one-liners levied at each other in recent weeks.

And while it appears everything went according to plan, Triple H would go on to admit there were times he was worried the trash talk between the two men would go too far.

"In any sport, there's moments where people trash-talk, and there are moments where you think, Oh, he's just trash-talking. He's selling a fight," Triple H said.

"He's talking s--- because that's his job. In this moment, it's trash talk. And there are moments where the trash talk happens, where you're like, Ooh, that almost went really badly. There's no showboating. There's no I'm putting on a role to sell tickets. There's none of that. You can feel that between Punk and Roman."

Luckily for Triple H and WWE, nothing has taken place between the two men that would jeopardize their main event this weekend at WrestleMania. It's also likely these two won't even have to go face-to-face again until they see each other this weekend, so all systems are go for one of WWE's most heated rivalries this weekend in Las Vegas.