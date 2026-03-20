Triple H Announces an Official Theme Song for WWE WrestleMania 42

Triple H has announced an official theme song for this year's WrestleMania 42 event, and no, it's surprisingly not The Weeknd.

The Weeknd has been synonymous with WrestleMania in recent years. The multi-platinum artist has been the official theme song for the Showcase of the Immortals for the past six years.

It appears The Weeknd might be dethroned this year, as another longtime band that has partnered with WWE in the past has stepped up with one of their newest songs to be the soundtrack for this year's WrestleMania event.

Chad Kroeger of Nickelback | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"Bones For The Crows" by Nickelback is an official theme song

WWE chief content officer Triple H took to social media this afternoon to announce that "Bones For The Crows" by Nickelback is an official theme song of WrestleMania 42, tweeting out:

"They've rocked with us for over 20 years, and their new song will soundtrack the Grandest Stage of Them All. @Nickelback's 'Bones For The Crows' is an official #WrestleMania theme song," Triple H said in a post.

It's worth noting that Triple H stated that it's an official song of WrestleMania 42 and not THE official song of the event. So those hoping to see The Weeknd back for a seventh straight year shouldn't give up hope quite yet.

They’ve rocked with us for over 20 years, and their new song will soundtrack the Grandest Stage of Them All.@Nickelback’s “Bones For The Crows” is an official #WrestleMania theme song. pic.twitter.com/FW6tzCieYF — Triple H (@TripleH) March 20, 2026

Nickelback has done a lot with WWE over the years

WWE and Nickelback working together again shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. The band had the official theme song for Monday Night Raw from 2009 to 2012 in "Burn It To The Ground."

They also performed the song live for WWE in 2011 at that year's Tribute to the Troops event, which took place at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The venue is near the Fort Bragg Army Base.

Prior to having an official theme song for Monday Night Raw, WWE used multiple Nickelback tracks for various pay-per-view events and video packages in the mid-2000's.

Current card for WWE WrestleMania 42

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42 | WWE

WWE Championship: Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes (c)

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (c)

WWE Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Other matches that currently seem likely include Seth Rollins taking on Bron Breakker, The Miz and Kit Wilson teaming up to take on Jelly Roll and a partner, and Drew McIntyre going one-on-one with Jacob Fatu.

The Takedown on SI will have live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 42 when it takes place next month.