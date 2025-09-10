Triple H Confirmed To Appear On Episode Of "Kill Tony" Comedy Show
We may not know much about WWE's CCO Triple H as a human being, but if fans do know two things, it's that he likes to laugh and that he likes to laugh with Netflix comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.
Hinchcliffe is known for his comedy show that streams exclusively on Netflix called "Kill Tony." The show features segments of stand-up comedy and roasts. Hinchcliffe signed a multiple-special contract with Netflix in March.
The comedian once said he turned down an offer to join WWE's creative team. Triple H still decided to bring him into the fold years later and now it's he who looks to step far into Tony's world of stand up comedy.
Tony Hinchcliffe & WWE
There's now a timeline of history involving Tony Hinchcliffe's short time being associated with WWE. It was announced in March that he would be hosting a fun event during WrestleMania weekend called "The Roast of WrestleMania." Hinchcliffe then joined the WWE Raw commentary team during a world tag team championship match to promote the festivities.
Fans were not sipping the Hinchcliffe juice on that April 7 episode of Monday Night Raw, however. The appearance was reportedly met with negative fan reactions online and backstage at WWE.
Triple H would, however, like a full glass. While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, the 14-time WWE World Champion accidentally revealed that he would be appearing on "Kill Tony".
"To be honest, I was not there last night, I haven’t had a chance to watch the show yet. I did Kill Tony last night...Oh shit. I’m not supposed to say that. I forgot it was a secret that I’m on there until Monday. It was fun.”- Triple H on appearing on "Kill Tony"
The "Roast of WrestleMania" show did take place WrestleMania 41 weekend. The event featured WWE superstars to go along with Hinchcliffe's hosting and roasting. The show was not recorded or aired live for viewing. While the audio of the show and some clips allegedly leaked temporarily, not much of what exactly happened at the show is known.
The roast reportedly drew some backlash backstage for how offensive and distasteful it was. WWE would next book him for an event at SummerSlam, but would cancel the planned show ahead of the event.
It's uncertain if and when Triple H will give Hinchcliffe another chance to be brought back into the WWE universe, but until then, fans await to see what a Triple H appearance on a wild "Kill Tony" show looks like.
