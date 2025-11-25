Triple H Reveals How Bray Wyatt's Iconic WWE Entrance Was Born

Bray Wyatt's entrance was one of the most iconic in WWE history, and now, one of the men behind the magic is revealing how it all came to be.

Windham Rotunda debuted the Bray Wyatt character in 2012, with it getting slightly tweaked shortly after when WWE rebranded FCW as NXT. He was joined by Luke Harper and Erick Rowan to form The Wyatt Family, complete with spooky vignettes and an entrance that would see Wyatt carry a lantern to the ring.

Even as his character evolved over the years, the lantern would remain a consistent part of his presentation.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was a key figure in WWE developmental at the time the Wyatt character was being developed, and he had input on how his presentation would come together. Levesque recently spoke with Complex to look at the new WWE headquarters, which included a tour of legendary wrestling antiques located throughout the building. One of those was Wyatt's original lantern, which led to Levesque recounting how it all came to be.

"Bray and I worked together on that very first moment of that entrance," he said. And there's a moment in time where they were looking for him to, you know, like, 'Oh we're gonna have lasers, and we're gonna have all this stuff.' He and I talked, and I was like, 'Does this feel right to you?' He was like, 'No, it doesn't."

Triple H and Bray Wyatt Create the Entrance

Levesque saw major potential in the character and wanted to nail the entrance as part of his package. So he decided to brainstorm further with the production and creative teams.

"So I went back and talked to our guys and was like, 'Look, this is the exact opposite. He's a cult leader from the swamps. He shouldn't have...like as a backwoods guy...what would scare me is him coming through the woods at night carrying this lantern and I can barely see his face and make out who he is,'" Levesque said. "And that's how the concept came to be."

Bray Wyatt | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

From there, it was a matter of making the entire idea practical.

"Bray was like, 'I love that.' And then we started riffing on it and how we would do it. I can still picture him with Harper and Rowan behind him with us trying to move the lantern to where we could see his face and see them slightly, enough to get them, but not see too much. And him being like, 'This thing's too f***ing heavy, I can't hold my arm up this long,'" the CCO said.

Wyatt would debut on the main roster in 2013 and go on to become one of WWE's most legendary characters, winning multiple world titles. He would have two tenures in the company, with the second being cut short due to his sudden death in 2023 from heart complications.

