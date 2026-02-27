It certainly sounds like Tiffany Stratton wants to go down as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

It was once again "Tiffy Time" in WWE when Tiffany Stratton made her surprise return from injury last month at the Royal Rumble event. While Stratton was unable to win the Women's Rumble match (she was eliminated last), she has another chance to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 42 this Saturday at the Elimination Chamber.

Regardless of what takes place inside the Chamber, you can bet that Stratton will be prominently featured on WWE programming over the course of 2026.

Tiffany Stratton | WWE

SmackDown Superstar Tiffany Stratton recently spoke with No-Contest Wrestling. When asked about her current goals in WWE, Stratton expressed her desire to be involved in a really good storyline as well as improve her wrestling to the point where she could have a five-star match with a broomstick.

"I want to hopefully get a really good storyline, one where people can really sink their teeth into it. I feel like I'm kind of missing that right now," Tiffany Stratton admitted. "And I just want to improve on my wrestling. I want to be able to have matches with anybody and have five-star matches with a broomstick one day [laughs]. So those are my goals."

Why Tiffany Stratton is the right pick to win at WWE Elimination Chamber

Stratton's return to the ring at the Royal Rumble last month was the first time we've seen her since dropping the WWE Women's Championship to Jade Cargill at Saturday Night's Main Event. It was revealed after the match that Stratton had sustained an injury and would require time off.

With her spot secured in the Women's Chamber match this weekend, Tiffany Stratton will have the opportunity to reclaim her title at the Showcase of the Immortals. And when you look at the rest of the field, Stratton seems like a no-brainer to win this matchup.

Women's Elimination Chamber Match | WWE

If you look at the other competitors in the match, every single one of them is currently involved in WWE's Women's Tag Team Division. One of them, Rhea Ripley, currently holds one-half of the Women's Tag Team Titles. Unless RHIYO drops the titles to Nia Jax and Lash Legend Friday night on SmackDown, her victory on Saturday would make little sense.

With all the attention placed on the tag team division in recent months, it makes sense for it to be showcased in a high-profile match at WrestleMania 42. If those teams are already in the plans for those titles in April, Stratton is the easy pick to get her rematch against Cargill on the Grandest Stage of Them All.