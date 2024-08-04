Trish Stratus on a Possible Return: ‘Cody Isn’t The Only One With An Unfinished Story’
Trish Stratus isn’t done just yet.
The WWE star and women’s wrestling pioneer believes she has one more match, if not one more run, still remaining in her career.
“Cody isn’t the only one with an unfinished story,” said Stratus. “I loved being back as a special guest in Toronto at Money in the Bank. And who knows, if I can still go, I’ll still keep going. I’ll never half-ass it. If fans are interested and it can influence another generation, then we’ll see.”
Stratus, 48, played a villain in her most recent run, which ended last September when she lost to Becky Lynch in a steel cage at Payback. The possibility existed that match would take place at last year’s SummerSlam, but Stratus wanted her run to end in a cage.
“Before I left, I wanted that cage match,” said Stratus. “SummerSlam was in a stadium, so we wouldn’t have had the cage, and we would have been looking at 8-10 minutes. So I was happy to do it at Payback in a cage.
“I know people had thought the ‘dream matches’ were with Charlotte and Mercedes [Sasha], but I loved working with Becky, too. I wanted to go back as a heel, and it ended up working out so well for us.”
Stratus is the subject of tonight’s Biography: WWE Legends episode on A&E. The WWE Hall of Famer has had an enduring effect on people who hunger to make a livelihood in professional wrestling.
“I went to work and did my best,” said Stratus. “Getting the call for the Hall of Fame, that hit me. I didn’t realize what I was creating retrospectively. That was a reminder that we did make a difference and that people were impacted by that.
“During the first women’s Royal Rumble, I kept hearing different women saying that I influenced them to get in the business. That was incredibly impactful. Looking back, it’s amazing to see how we influenced the business.”
If Stratus returns for another run, she does have unfinished business with Zoey Stark, who served as her muscle during the heel run before their breakup at Payback.
“When Zoey got introduced, I was very pleased with that,” said Stratus. “The chance to influence someone else’s career, it means a lot. She was great to work with and she loved to learn–and there is more to the story between me and Zoey Stark.”
Stratus is honored to have a Legends episode on A&E. It is a chance to reflect on his brilliant career, as well as, perhaps, set the table for her next run.
“It’s fun to share the behind-the-scenes stuff that no one knows,” said Stratus. “I love the peeks behind the curtain, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”