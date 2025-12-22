5 Underrated Moments From WWE's Best of 2025 List

WWE is in the business of making moments, and they certainly produced several memorable ones throughout 2025, but have they correctly recognized the best ones?

The company released a list of their 'Top 25 Moments of 2025' over the weekend, and while subjective wrestling opinions have never produced public outcry, there are definitely some questionable calls in this ranking.

Allow me the opportunity to point out a few moments that I believe WWE unintentionally glossed over when looking back on the events of the past year.

From a heartfelt John Cena tribute to key returns, matches, and title victories, here are five of the most underrated moments from what WWE has determined to be the best of 2025.

Naomi's Women's World Championship victory at Evolution

Whoever approved the final rankings for WWE's list should proceed with caution after Naomi's Money in the Bank cash-in victory failed to crack the Top 10. Not only did her Women's World Championship victory at Evolution serve as the culmination of the most significant story arc of her WWE career, but it also put a bow on arguably the best show that WWE put together in 2025.

After spending over a decade with WWE, Naomi was finally given the opportunity to showcase the depth of her storytelling ability during the fall of the 'Big Three'. The reveal of Naomi as Jade Cargill's mysterious attacker helped set in motion a spectacular character transformation for the now former Women's World Champion.

Naomi made fans cry when she poured her heart out to Bianca Belair, and she made us laugh with her over-the-top shenanigans involving the Money in the Bank briefcase. When she successfully cashed in her contract on Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY back in July, it capped off a nearly 8-year climb back to the top of the WWE Women's Division. It was a wonderful moment for multiple reasons, that deserved a little more love on this particular list.

WWE Rank: 13

CM Punk wins World Heavyweight Championship, Main Events WrestleMania

Cm Punk | WWE

Not once, but twice The 'Best in the World' was (technically) snubbed from WWE's list of the Top 25 Moments of 2025. While Paul Heyman turning on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 came in sixth, Punk wrestling in his first ever main event at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' deserves a spot all its own.

The Oracle may have ensured that Seth Rollins' hand was raised in victory by hitting both his opponents with low blows, but Punk was the real winner on the night. After the final bell had rung, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion stood in the ring with tears in his eyes and proudly proclaimed that he finally 'did it'. He accomplished his lifelong dream of wrestling in the main event of WrestleMania.

Fast forward a few months, and CM Punk achieved the culminating moment of his WWE comeback when he defeated Gunther at SummerSlam to capture his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship in over a decade.

The brief moment was overshadowed by Seth Rollins' MITB cash-in, but considering everything Punk went through to hold that title once again, you again saw in his eyes how much it meant to truly be the best in the world. Even for just a few minutes.

WWE Rank: N/A

Becky Lynch's Surprise Appearance at WrestleMania 41

The blatant disrespect for Becky Lynch continues, as WWE ranked her return at WrestleMania 41 as the 22nd best moment in 2025. The lack of respect I'm speaking of is primarily storyline-driven, but the show has bled into reality with this decision.

The Man coming back around to WWE after a months-long hiatus was monumental, especially considering that there was no guarantee that she was ever going to lace up a pair of boots again after her WWE contract expired last year.

Lynch had multiple avenues she could have taken to fulfill her creative appetite, but ultimately she chose to return home to WWE. The impact of that decision has been wide-ranging. Becky could have easily ridden her wave of adulation at WrestleMania 41 to a self-serving babyface run, but instead, she turned heel the following night on Raw.

In the long run, that turn helped elevate stars like Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri, as well as the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Becky also stepped up to help Nikki Bella in her return to the ring and played a significant role in AJ Lee's decision to finally write her own comeback story.

Love her or hate her, WWE is better with The Man around, and she's been a key cog in the operation this year.

WWE Rank: 22

John Cena's Bray Wyatt Tribute

John Cena | WWE

John Cena took part in four of the top 11 moments of 2025, according to WWE. His heel turn at Elimination Chamber took the top spot, followed by his 17th World Title victory at number three, him tapping out to Gunther at number eight, and his loss to Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series coming in at 11.

His nod to the late, great Bray Wyatt, however, was completely overlooked by whoever was tasked with putting this list together.

After years of watching professional wrestling from an analytical viewpoint, not much draws an emotional or audible response from me. Every once in a while, something will happen that breaks through that hardened exterior, and it's those moments that truly last.

John Cena's match with AJ Styles at Crown Jewel hit millions of fans right in the feels, particularly when he plucked Styles out of the air and put him in position to deliver a Sister Abigail.

I'm not ashamed to admit that when thousands of fans rose to their feet in unison and Cena got that sly smile across is face, tears instantly welled up in my eyes. It's happened again just thinking about that beautiful tribute, which ended with a picture perfect delivery of Wyatt's signature move, the fireflies lighting up the RAC Arena, and Cena giving a nod to the Heavens to let his old rival know that the people still remember.

WWE Rank: N/A

AJ Lee Returns to WWE

With all due respect to the monumental moments that WWE ranked ahead of AJ Lee's long-awaited return to the company, which included John Cena's heel turn, John Cena winning his 17th World Championship, The Ruse of the Century and Jey Uso capturing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, there's just something about what happened on a crisp fall night in Chicago that makes this particular moment feel highly underrated.

AJ Lee retired from in-ring competition following WrestleMania 31, and a full decade worth of months fell off the calendar before the former Divas Champion ever truly considered stepping back into the squared circle. The stars finally aligned after her husband, CM Punk, made Hell freeze over with his return to WWE, and Becky Lynch decided she was going to pick a fight with someone who refused to fight back.

Everyone who packed inside the Allstate Arena on September 5 knew what was coming, and the second that Lee's music hit, the crowd erupted for a sight they never thought they'd see again — AJ Lee with that twisted smile on her face, followed by her trademark skip to the ring.

The look of pride in the eyes of Punk, and the reactions of Seth Rollins and Lynch, added emotional nuance to a special moment that has since garnered over 6 million views on YouTube.

WWE Rank: 5

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Raw Preview (12/22/25) Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Talk Retirement Following John Cena's Final Match

Significant Update On Danhausen's AEW Contract Status

The Takedown On SI's 2025 Pro Wrestling Awards: Best Wrestlers, Storyline, Match, Rivalry & More