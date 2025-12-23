Latest On WWE's Interest In Danhausen As AEW Contract Nears Expiration

Danhausen will reportedly be a free agent early in 2026, but will he be the latest AEW star to make the jump over to WWE when his contract expires?

Sean Ross Sapp reported over the weekend that Danhausen's deal with All Elite Wrestling will come to an end in February. He was originally supposed to hit the open market this past July, but against his wishes, had injury time added onto the end of his contract.

At the time the company picked up his injury option, there was a report from the folks over at BodySlam that WWE was interested in signing the very nice, but very evil performer.

WWE was said to have an appetite for new, TV ready main roster talent over the summer, but a great deal can change in six months.

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer recently said the company is now being very selective on the free agent market due to an overabundance of talent at the developmental level that's now ready to fill the spots of main roster-bound NXT stars.

Future WWE Hall of Famer Chris Jericho, whose AEW contract expires this month, and reigning TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater are seen as obvious exceptions to the soft hiring freeze.

With all that said, does WWE still have interest in Danhausen?

The answer to that question, appears to depend entirely on who you ask within WWE.

The future of Danhausen was a topic of conversation on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, and it's an uncertain one at best with regards to WWE.

"It's an interesting one," WrestleVotes said. "I know people there want him to come over… but I know people there that aren't so keen on him and his talents. So, I don't know where they're going to stand when it's time for him to come as a free agent."

It's no secret that Danhausen has friends within the WWE locker room. World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is among them. As of this writing, WrestleVotes feels as though some kind of offer will come his way early next year, but that's far from a guarantee.

"He's talented. People like him. He's over. I could see them making an offer, but I know some people there maybe just don't get it, and that's fair. We'll see. I don't think it's a done deal yet."

