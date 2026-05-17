Update on Baron Corbin's Potential WWE Return & His Tag Team With Dijak

A Baron Corbin return to WWE may be in the works.

The man now known in the ring as Bishop Dyer has been carving out a fairly successful run for himself, independent of WWE, ever since he was informed by the company in the fall of 2024 that his contract was not going to be renewed.

He's currently one half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions with fellow WWE alum Dijak. The pair known as the Skyscrapers have held those titles for nearly a year, but their run may soon have to come to an end if reports of his potential return to WWE come to fruition.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer was the first to break the story Sunday morning, and now Sean Ross Sapp with Fightful Select has shared more about what he's heard regarding Dyer/Corbin and WWE.

"This has been internally speculated for the last couple of weeks, with one WWE source indicating it to Fightful as an out of left field thing they'd heard recently. It is far from confirmed, but his name has been rumored by at least some in WWE."

Ross Sapp has also corroborated our report that Dyer is not currently under a long-term contract with Major League Wrestling, which is why he's been able to make appearances for AEW and other promotions these past several months.

"Corbin works as Bishop Dyer in MLW, CMLL, Maple Leaf Pro and other companies. He's built a successful tag team alongside Donovan Dijak as the Skyscrapers. We did not hear Dijak's name mentioned as a possible return, but that doesn't mean one hasn't been discussed," Ross Sapp said in his report.

Would we see Baron Corbin or Bishop Dyer in WWE?

Baron Corbin | Dylan Azari/Special to the Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was also noted that Dyer/Corbin has maintained a positive relationship with WWE since his departure, and many within the company told Ross Sapp that they would not be surprised to see him make a comeback.

If he ultimately does come to terms on a new deal with WWE, it will be interesting to see if he reverts back to being Baron Corbin. Dyer was adamant in a past interview with Chris Van Vliet that Baron Corbin was dead, and that he wanted to build a brand new persona for himself.

When Matt Cardona agreed to return to WWE, he initially came back under his old ring name of Zack Ryder before making the transition back to his legal name. Dyer could potentially do something similar.

We'll keep you updated on any additional information surrounding BishopDyer/Baron Corbin as soon as it becomes available.