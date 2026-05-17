Update on Baron Corbin's Potential WWE Return & His Tag Team With Dijak
A Baron Corbin return to WWE may be in the works.
The man now known in the ring as Bishop Dyer has been carving out a fairly successful run for himself, independent of WWE, ever since he was informed by the company in the fall of 2024 that his contract was not going to be renewed.
He's currently one half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions with fellow WWE alum Dijak. The pair known as the Skyscrapers have held those titles for nearly a year, but their run may soon have to come to an end if reports of his potential return to WWE come to fruition.
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer was the first to break the story Sunday morning, and now Sean Ross Sapp with Fightful Select has shared more about what he's heard regarding Dyer/Corbin and WWE.
"This has been internally speculated for the last couple of weeks, with one WWE source indicating it to Fightful as an out of left field thing they'd heard recently. It is far from confirmed, but his name has been rumored by at least some in WWE."
Ross Sapp has also corroborated our report that Dyer is not currently under a long-term contract with Major League Wrestling, which is why he's been able to make appearances for AEW and other promotions these past several months.
"Corbin works as Bishop Dyer in MLW, CMLL, Maple Leaf Pro and other companies. He's built a successful tag team alongside Donovan Dijak as the Skyscrapers. We did not hear Dijak's name mentioned as a possible return, but that doesn't mean one hasn't been discussed," Ross Sapp said in his report.
Would we see Baron Corbin or Bishop Dyer in WWE?
It was also noted that Dyer/Corbin has maintained a positive relationship with WWE since his departure, and many within the company told Ross Sapp that they would not be surprised to see him make a comeback.
If he ultimately does come to terms on a new deal with WWE, it will be interesting to see if he reverts back to being Baron Corbin. Dyer was adamant in a past interview with Chris Van Vliet that Baron Corbin was dead, and that he wanted to build a brand new persona for himself.
When Matt Cardona agreed to return to WWE, he initially came back under his old ring name of Zack Ryder before making the transition back to his legal name. Dyer could potentially do something similar.
We'll keep you updated on any additional information surrounding BishopDyer/Baron Corbin as soon as it becomes available.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com