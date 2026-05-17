WWE Heavily Discussing the Return of a Former Superstar

Baron Corbin, real name Tom Pestock, may be on his way back to WWE.

The former Men's United States Champion had a successful 12-year run with the company before it surprisingly came to an end in November 2024. Despite there being a groundswell of support for him from the WWE Universe at the time, Pestock was informed that his contract would not be renewed.

Not long after he became a free agent, Pestock began a run on the independent circuit under the name Bishop Dyer. He debuted for Major League Wrestling in April 2025 and he is currently one half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions, alongside fellow WWE alum Dijak.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, however, is now reporting that a reunion between Pestock and WWE could be in the works.

“I’ve not heard it’s a done deal, but I know it’s been talked about," Meltzer said on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. “It might even be done, but I haven’t had it officially confirmed to me it’s done. But I have 100% confirmed that it’s been heavily talked about.”

When the possibility was echoed on social media, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp chimed in on the subject.

"Someone mentioned this to me as a possibility very randomly two weeks ago," Ross Sapp said on his X account.

Would Baron Corbin return to WWE?

Baron Corbin | Dylan Azari/Special to the Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

If Pestock ultimately does make his return to WWE, its going to be very interesting to see how he's brought back. He spoke with Chris Van Vliet on an episode of Insight last spring, and he was very adamant about creating a new image for himself post-WWE. Very similar to what Cody Rhodes was able to accomplish when he left the company.

"I want to shed it all and see what I can create," Pestock said to CVV. "When I come back, maybe a year from now in 2026 they go, ‘We want you in the Rumble as Baron Corbin.’ ‘He’s dead. Bishop Dyer is the guy.’ I think [Baron Corbin] is dead. There is no looking back.”

During this past Friday's episode of SmackDown, Danhasuen was back in his lab, seemingly working on the creation of a much larger clone. We bring this up, because Meltzer has theorized that the man shown under the sheet will eventually turn out to be Pestock.

“When Danhausen was talking about something bigger, my gut was that that’s who it is. That’s just my speculation, but I just know that he’s been talked with about being brought in," Meltzer reiterated.

As previously stated, Pestock is still an active competitor for Major League Wrestling as one half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions. The Takedown on SI can confirm that Bishop Dyer has continued to perform for Major League Wrestling without a long-term contract in place.