Update on Brock Lesnar's Apparent Retirement as Triple H Responds

It's very possible that we've seen the last of Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring.

The Beast was slain Sunday night at WrestleMania 42 by Oba Femi, and then promptly left his boots and gloves in the middle of the ring before sharing an embrace with his longtime advocate, Paul Heyman.

Rumors had been circulating in recent months that Lesnar was likely heading toward retirement this year, but as BodySlam is reporting Monday morning, many thought that moment would come much later in 2026.

OBA FEMI JUST BEAT BROCK LESNAR!!!! WOW!!



The FIRST HOUR of #WrestleMania is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/5tqbLIULet — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that only a few people knew about [the gloves and boots moment] and many were under the impression that he would be retiring at SummerSlam in Minneapolis."

Brock calls Minneapolis home and SummerSlam seemed like the logical place for him to walk away, a full year removed from his shocking return at the same event this past August.

During the run-up to WrestleMania 42, it was very clear that Brock Lesnar saw something in Oba Femi and enjoyed working with him. He put The Ruler over at every turn, and the insiders at BodySlam are reporting that Lesnar handpicked Femi to be his opponent this year.

Triple H doesn't believe Brock planned to leave his boots and gloves in the ring

Brock Lesnar | WWE

The question remains, is Brock Lesnar officially retired? WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was asked for some clarification on the matter during an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter.

"It certainly seemed that way,” Levesque said. “Brock is not a walk back through the curtain and have a long conversation guy. Brock is a walk back through the curtain very angry and go to his bus and that is the end of it. So, there was not a discussion had after."

While he wasn't able to provide a clear answer as to whether he's officially retired, Levesque did offer praise to the future WWE Hall of Famer. He called Lesnar the most famous combat sports athlete of a generation, and one of the most intelligent as well.

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar | WWE

“I don’t think that was a planned thing. I think Brock went to the ring, he walked into a wall called Oba Femi. Brock walked up to the next big thing and ran into a brick wall. And the intelligence in him said, ‘Maybe I should call it a day.’" Levesque said.

"That is not a statement of Brock being afraid of it. That is an intelligent man meeting something that cannot be stopped. It is as much of a statement of Oba Femi as it is Brock Lesnar. You witnessed a changing of the guard at the apex of our business.”

Time will tell if Brock ultimately decides to step back into the ring. An encounter with Gunther has long been rumored and was originally planned to take place at WrestleMania XL. Perhaps, the Career Killer will cash in the favor that Paul Heyman owes him in an effort to add another legend's name to his list.