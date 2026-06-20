USA Network Schedule Reveals New WWE SmackDown Runtime

Start making plans for Friday nights!

If you're an avid WWE SmackDown watcher, most of your Friday night free time is tied up with a show that is three hours long. For years, the show was always two hours, but USA Network bumped it up soon after securing the show from Fox in 2024.

Now, the show is going back to its roots.

USA Network reveals new SmackDown runtime

It's been reported for months that SmackDown would return to two hours in length, but now an official date is set for that move. USA Network's schedule has SmackDown listed as two hours beginning on July 3. The company will tape this show along with WWE Raw on June 29 from Atlantic City. That marks the first television taping from that market in almost 20 years.

So, make plans while you can, because the two-hour length of SmackDown may not last very long. Dave Meltzer and Cory Hays reported that the show will eventually return to three hours at the beginning of 2027. There was no indication as to when the time shift would happen or why the company and television network continue to pivot back and forth between the two times.

WWE to host special World Cup event at an upcoming SmackDown taping

Prior to the shift back to two hours, WWE will host a special World Cup watch party event after their taping of SmackDown in London on June 23. The company will tape SmackDown and then play the Ghana vs. England tournament match. The show will be taped from inside The O2.

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This week's episode of SmackDown was action-packed and full of content. Cody Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE Championship in a match against Gunther. Once again, he retained the belt, but not without controversy.

Sami Zayn was the special guest referee for the match. He called things down the middle for most of the bout, but then issued a fast count on Gunther that gave Rhodes the win. Gunther was visibly upset after the turn of events and so was SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis.

Headed to #SmackDown in London? Attendees will get an added bonus where they'll be able to remain in the arena for an Official @FIFAWorldCup

'26™ Viewing, presented by @budweiser!



MORE INFO 👉 https://t.co/F1hoOvyXoL

🎟️ https://t.co/tHeYo4ufdE pic.twitter.com/qGPEimItjR — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2026

Also on this week's show, Jey Uso defeated Je'Von Evans in the last King of the Ring semifinal match. Uso will now head to the Night of Champions PLE to take on Oba Femi in the tournament finals. The winner of the tournament will get a world championship match at SummerSlam this year in Minnesota.

On the same show, Liv Morgan defeated Charlotte Flair in a Queen of the Ring qualifier. She's now headed to the tournament finals at Night of Champions.