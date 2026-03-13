Why Dominik Mysterio's Wild WrestleMania Match Request Likely Won't Happen

Dominik Mysterio wants a crazy stipulation match to take place at WrestleMania 42 next month.

On the March 2 episode of WWE Raw, Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio to capture the Intercontinental Championship for the first time. Despite still holding the AAA Mega Championship, Dirty Dom is focused on getting the title match for a third time to become a double champion once again.

With the Showcase of the Immortals quickly approaching, Mysterio would like to have a rematch with Penta for the title next month with a crazy stipulation attached.

Dominik Mysterio | Netflix

Dominik Mysterio wants to face Penta in a hair versus mask match for the Intercontinental Title

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio was a recent guest on The Collection with Brad Gilmore. When asked what his plans were now on the road to WrestleMania after dropping the Intercontinental Championship to Penta, Mysterio declared he wants his title back and is willing to put his hair on the line if Penta will put the title and his mask on the line to get it.

"I want my IC Championship back. I don't care what I have to do," Dominik Mysterio said. "I know Penta is an ugly, ugly dude, so I'm willing to put my hair up on the line against his mask and that IC Championship if he's more than willing to. Hell, I'll even put up my mustache.

"Whatever it takes to get my IC Title back. Because at the end of the day, I beat this dude probably seven or eight times already. He got lucky on this last one because of Finn Balor's dumb ass. But anyways, I would like to walk out as a double champ at WrestleMania."

WWE likely has other plans in mind for Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania

While it's clear Dominik Mysterio would like to get his Intercontinental Championship back next month at WrestleMania 42, it appears WWE has other plans for Dirty Dom in the form of his former friend and stablemate, Finn Balor.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has been planning for a match between Mysterio and Balor to take place as far back as last year's SummerSlam event. However, at the time, WWE decided that The Judgment Day faction was too hot to make the split ahead of that event.

Now that the split has happened on the road to WrestleMania, all signs point to a match between the two next month at the Showcase of the Immortals. Meltzer states that Balor was initially planned to bring back the Demon character for their match at SummerSlam. It's currently unknown whether that's still the plan for WrestleMania or not.