Will The Rock Appear at WrestleMania 42?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was in Las Vegas ahead of WWE WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It has been a while since fans have seen The Rock on WWE programming, as he last appeared at the Elimination Chamber PLE in 2025 as the catalyst for the shocking John Cena heel turn.

However, there was no follow-up between the two Hollywood stars, with rapper Travis Scott being the one to help Cena defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to secure a record-setting 17th World title win.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Rock has a pretty important event to attend

And now, after an appearance at CinemaCon to promote the live-action Moana remake that is set to release on July 10, The Rock has revealed his upcoming schedule.

During his appearance, he said that he was set to fly out of the city on Thursday evening to return home to celebrate his daughter's birthday on Friday.

"My youngest is going to turn eight tomorrow," he said. "Happy birthday, Tia. I know you’re going to see this. I love you. I’m coming home tonight."

Could The Rock make a surprise WrestleMania 42 return?

While The Rock stated that he was flying back for his daughter's birthday, it doesn't exactly rule out the possibility of a return to Las Vegas.

There was plenty of buzz regarding a potential return entering WrestleMania 41, so with lower expectations this time around, it would be a huge surprise if he plays a role on either night of the PLE.

CM Punk has referenced The Rock in promos during the build to the match with Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship, which will headline WrestleMania Sunday.

Punk has not held back his thoughts on Reigns' family, so bringing The Rock back into the picture would be a logical advancement of the story.

The same could be said of the controversial new direction with Pat McAfee and Randy Orton. Both men are pushing the idea of "saving the business" from Cody Rhodes, and there is an obvious history with Rhodes and The Rock after their interactions at WrestleMania 40 and Elimination Chamber 2025.

If WWE is considering a corporation-style storyline, The Rock, who is a member of the TKO board, would be a top candidate to appear in an on-screen role.

Or the same scenario could unfold as it did at the previous WrestleMania, with McAfee subbing in for Scott as a key player in one or both championship matches.