Cody Rhodes Reveals Extent of WrestleMania 42 Injuries

Cody Rhodes is headed to the first-ever live PLE from Italy this weekend and will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther.

The event is Clash in Italy, and if you watched WrestleMania 42 this year, it didn't look like Rhodes would be physically able to participate in the event because of injury.

Rhodes wrestled Randy Orton in the night one main event of WrestleMania and took a severe shot to the eye, which left him bloody. And stapled.

Rhodes opened up to ESPN for the first time about his crazy WrestleMania injury and said that it forced him into concussion protocol. He confirmed that he's ok and ready to go for the match against Gunther on Sunday night.

“Well, I’m here," Rhodes said. "I’m here and I’m holding the WWE Championship. So, most important thing and all that concussion protocol and the fact that this thing was completely swollen shut, staples to the back of the head, stitches to the front of the head, I still found a way to wrestle the following week.

"Built a little different. Yeah. I’m feeling real braggadocious about it. Built different, gave me his best shot, and I came and wrestled the next week.”

Rhodes beat Orton back to WWE television after WrestleMania

Orton viciously attacked Rhodes after he was defeated at WrestleMania, crushing Rhodes with his own championship belt and also punt-kicking him in the face. Rhodes was left lying in the ring as the show went off the air. Oddly enough, he has been on television more than Orton in the aftermath of the show.

Rhodes and Orton had a controversial feud in the run-up to their match. What started out as a straight singles feud built around their long history turned messy when Pat McAfee got involved and served as a counterpart to Orton.

McAfee was a major part of the match between Orton and Rhodes, but then left the company right after due to backlash from his involvement.

Orton RKO's McAfee | WWE

WWE Clash in Italy airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on Sunday. Other announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill in a WrestleMania rematch for the WWE Women's Championship, Sol Ruca vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, and the WrestleMania rematch between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi.