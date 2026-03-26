Woman Allegedly Stole Millions to Pay for High-Priced WWE Events, Vacations & More

A woman from Brooklyn, New York, is facing years behind bars for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars to spend on, amongst other things, premium tickets to WWE events.

Murielle Misczak, the former director of a high-priced German-language day care center, was taken into police custody this week. She is accused of stealing $2.8 million dollars in tuition payments from Kinderhaus, which the New York Times says was established as the city's first German immersion preschool back in 2009.



Misczak appeared in federal court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to a list of charges that include wire fraud and money laundering, and carry a penalty of 20 years in prison.

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Kinderhaus has an enrollment of close to 100 children, with the cost to attend running families as much as $48,000 per year. Misczak, a Swiss citizen, started working for the daycare back in 2013 and became the school director seven years later.

She was terminated from her position back in December after school founder Simona D’Souza claimed to have discovered numerous tuition payments that had been transferred to PayPal accounts in Misczak's name. She allegedly made north of 450 fraudulent payments to herself over the course of three years.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars were allegedly spent on WWE events

The New York Times spoke to someone familiar with the case who said that Misczak spent at least $350,000 of stolen tuition money on deluxe packages to WWE shows, where her three children were able to meet several WWE Superstars. She was also accused of using that money to fund luxury vacations, food delivery services and more.

The only statement provided by Misczak's attorney was that he was currently reviewing the government's evidence against his client.

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Kinderhaus, and the school has hopes of being be able to recoup those stolen funds. More information on the accusations against Misczak can be found in the story from The New York Times.

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