Daycare Worker Who Spent Stolen Money on WWE Events Pleads Guilty

A former daycare worker in Brooklyn, New York, who was accused of stealing funds from her employer, pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in federal court on Thursday.

43-year-old Murielle Misczak initially entered a not guilty plea back in March, but has now admitted to taking millions in tuition payments to Kinderhaus, a high-priced German-language daycare center. She's been ordered to pay restitution to the tune of $2.8 million and is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

“The defendant took advantage of her access to bank accounts for the daycare to steal millions in tuition payments in order to line her own pockets and fund trips to World Wrestling Entertainment events among other personal expenses,” United States Attorney Joseph Nocella said when announcing the guilty plea.

“Our Office will continue to vigorously prosecute individuals like the defendant who abuse positions of trust and seek to enrich themselves at the expense of services for children.”

Murielle Misczak spent hundreds of thousands in stolen tuition payments to take her children to WWE events

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The New York Times spoke to a person who was familiar with the case back in March, and they claimed that Misczak had spent at least $350,000 of daycare tuition money on deluxe packages to WWE events for herself and her family. A figure that has now been confirmed by the court.

The mother of three spent over $600,000 total on vacations and entertainment, and hundreds of thousands more on luxury goods, food delivery and ride-sharing services. Her lavish spending ended up rousing suspicion amongst her co-workers, but she had claimed to be from a wealthy Swiss family. Misczak does have dual citizenship in Switzerland.

“Murielle Misczak’s selfish greed deprived a local daycare of nearly three million dollars in critical funding intended for services to support the development and care of our communities’ children. The FBI continues to pull back the curtain on fraudsters seeking to steal from innocent New Yorkers, regardless of their cover-up attempts,” stated FBI Assistant Director in Charge Barnacle.

Misczak was hired by Kinderhaus in 2013 and was promoted to school director in 2020. Prosecutors say her crimes began two years after her promotion, when she began directing parents to issue tuition payments to accounts she controlled before transferring the funds into her own personal accounts.

It's not clear at this time when Misczak will be back in court for sentencing. WWE was in no way associated with this case.